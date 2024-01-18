Nio in Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list for 2 consecutive years

On January 17, 2024, Nio was listed among the 2024 Global 100 by Corporate Knights. Among all the 6,733 companies evaluated, Nio ranks No. 50, up by 29 ranks from 2023

On January 17, 2024, Nio was listed among the 2024 Global 100 by Corporate Knights. Among all the 6,733 companies evaluated, Nio ranks No. 50, up by 29 ranks from 2023.

The 2024 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World is released annually by Corporate Knights, a leading sustainable-economy media and research B Corp in the world. The most recent list was formulated based on the publicly available data of the 6,733 companies with global revenue of over US$1 billion. The evaluation criteria consist of 25 quantitative and 5 qualitative key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, employee performance, and supplier performance. Nio received full scores in sustainable revenue and sustainable investment.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Nio has been incorporating the sustainable development philosophy into its core values and business decision-making, continuously improving its ESG management and practices, responding to the sustainable development objectives of the UN with solid actions, and meeting the expectations of all walks of life for Nio to carry out sustainable efforts. In 2023, Nio became the first new energy automaker in China committed to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). At the same time, Nio has set up an internal carbon pricing (ICP) system, providing the basis and direction for company’s decision-making in carbon emissions reduction. Recently, Nio has been named to the list of Green Supply Chain Management Enterprises by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and awarded with the 2023 Top 10 Low-Carbon Application Scenarios in Anhui Province. Determined to make long-term investment in green energy, Nio has put in place the world’s largest battery swapping network for smart EVs with over 2,300 Power Swap Stations worldwide. So far, Nio has entered into agreements with Changan Automobile, Geely Holding, JAC Group, and Chery Automobile on battery swapping cooperation to push forward with the development of battery swapping networks, standards and systems so that the network can provide power replenishment services to a wider range of users of different brands. Additionally, Nio launched the Clean Parks Initiative, a joint ecological development project, aiming to work together with different stakeholders in the adoption of smart EVs in nature reserves around the world, constructing clean energy-based infrastructure, building a clean and low-carbon energy self-circulation system, and securing the authenticity and integrity of the ecosystem by giving play to the advantages of clean energy. As of today, the Clean Parks Initiative has been collaborating with organizations including the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and launched ecological co-construction projects globally in Sanjiangyuan National Park, Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park and 15 other nature reserves.

To better promote sustainable development philosophy, Nio has set up a Nomination and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee under the Board of Directors with an ESG Work Group to support Nio’s ESG practices. On top of this, Nio has released the ESG Report for two years in a row, summarizing and sharing its management, practices and performance in environmental, social and governance aspects. Looking forward, Nio will continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibilities and support global sustainable development.

SOURCE: Nio