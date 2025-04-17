Nio brings Nio, Onvo and firefly to Auto Shanghai 2025

With the theme “Innovate to New Horizons,” Nio announced its participation in the 21st International Automobile Industry Exhibition (“Auto Shanghai 2025”) where it will present its complete brand lineup, featuring Nio, Onvo and firefly

With the theme “Innovate to New Horizons,” Nio announced its participation in the 21st International Automobile Industry Exhibition (“Auto Shanghai 2025”) where it will present its complete brand lineup, featuring Nio, Onvo, and firefly. The Nio brand returns for its fifth Auto Shanghai, while Onvo and firefly are to make their grand debut. Nio and firefly will be at Stand 7A16 in Hall 7.1, and Onvo will occupy Stand 6B03 in Hall 6.2.

This year, Nio will once again bring its iconic Nio House to the exhibition floor. With a dedicated user area on the second floor and the support of passionate user volunteers, the stand will bring a truly unforgettable experience to every visitor. Nio’s lifestyle brand NIO Life will debut its new BLUE SKY LAB collection, crafted from sustainable leftover materials from vehicle production. Besides, seeds, Nio’s knowledge-sharing platform, will host the “Dialogue With the Future” series, inviting NIO’s experts and users to share everything from technology deep dives to honest, real-world driving stories.

As the pinnacle and crown jewel of Nio’s 10-year technological innovation, the smart electric executive flagship Nio ET9 will lead the full lineup of Nio models on display. In the tech area, visitors can explore Nio’s 12 full-stack technology capabilities, and core components such as the proprietary smart driving chip NX9031, the steer-by-wire system, and the 900-volt high-performance electric drive system. They can also experience the state-of-the-art 5D PanoCinema on Nio ET9 and the three-minute battery swap.

Nio’s third brand firefly and its namesake product will also make an auto show debut, after the model’s official launch in China on April 19. With vivid, thoughtful, and solid as its brand DNA, firefly will bring a refreshing experience to all visitors.

Onvo, another brand under Nio, will also make its debut at Auto Shanghai 2025. In addition to its acclaimed smart electric mid-size family SUV, the L60, Onvo will unveil its large flagship family SUV, the L90. With an immersive interaction area, visitors can explore the ultra-spacious cabin and smart technologies of the L60 while discovering the impressive space of the L90.

Auto Shanghai 2025 will take place from April 23 to May 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

