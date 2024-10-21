Nikola Corporation releases inaugural Sustainability Impact Report

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, released their first-ever sustainability impact report today

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, released their first-ever sustainability impact report today. Nikola’s 2023 Sustainability Impact Report covers environmental and social impacts, reporting, and progress towards Nikola’s sustainability priorities.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the transportation industry causes an estimated 28% of direct U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Medium and heavy-duty trucking represents approximately 23% of transportation industry GHG emissions.

“Nikola’s commitment to sustainability is not just trendy or a nice-to-have, it’s who we are, and the marketplace is realizing that it’s time to shed the old standards of the transportation industry for new solutions,” said Alexia Bednarz, Nikola’s Head of Sustainability. “And today, hundreds of Nikola zero-emissions trucks are on the road, delivering goods.”

In 2023, more than 10% of Nikola’s Coolidge manufacturing facility’s energy output was covered by solar power, and in 2023, Nikola outperformed internal manufacturing targets to reduce waste. Data highlights from the report include:

Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas accounting (2023)

114 total vehicles sold (in 2023)

45% diversion rate of manufacturing waste (in 2023)

100% of scrapped lithium-ion batteries recycled or reused (in 2023)

192 metric tons of batteries reused and recycled (in 2023)

182 metric tons of hydrogen dispensed (from 12/27/23 to 9/30/24)

5,091 hydrogen fueling events (from 12/27/23 to 9/30/24)

“We believe there is both an opportunity and responsibility to participate in mitigating climate change,” said Bednarz. “The future is important to us at Nikola, so is the health and safety of drivers and communities surrounding ports, where Class 8 trucks are often found. We are seeing this momentum throughout calendar year 2024 with increased truck sales, more HYLA-authorized stations opened and a larger sustainability impact as zero tailpipe emissions trucking becomes more widespread in North America.”

SOURCE: Nikola