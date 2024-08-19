Nikola Corporation awarded Sourcewell cooperative contract

Cooperative purchase program allows public agencies to more easily purchase Arizona-assembled Class 8 zero-emission trucks

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, continues its efforts to decarbonize the trucking industry with a Sourcewell Awarded Contract.

Public agencies can click HERE to access Nikola Corporation contract 032824-NKA.

Nikola secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements, and delivering exceptional value and service. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase from Nikola Corporation through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

SOURCE: Nikola