Nikola and RIG360 announce expansive sales and service dealer network

Nikola Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (“BEVs”), fuel-cell electric vehicles (“FCEVs”) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced today its first step in establishing a nationwide plan for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage. Nikola, in partnership with RIG360 Service Network, a network of heavy-duty truck service and maintenance centers, plans to provide sales and service products for commercial customers at more than 65 RIG360 dealer locations throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.

In addition to providing service and maintenance for Nikola’s complete portfolio of Class 8 trucks, this dealer association is intended to provide customers with a well-known and reputable sales and distribution channel to be established for Nikola BEV and FCEV vehicles and ancillary products and services.

“RIG360 is a premier network of dealers that are committed to the highest levels of service support,” said Nikola Energy and Commercial President Pablo Koziner. “These dealers will provide Nikola customers with market leading sales and service while helping them maximize operational efficiencies and vehicle uptime. We expect this association to play an integral part in advancing Nikola’s zero-emission vehicle sales and overall industry adoption by providing assurance in reliability and support over the life of our products.”

The robust RIG360 network consists of seven individual dealerships that average more than 75 years of providing strong sales and service support to customers, and have extensive experience servicing on-highway trucks and working with drivers and fleet managers. This dealer network includes: Blanchard Machinery, Cleveland Brothers, Foley Equipment, MacAllister Machinery, Thompson Machinery, Thompson Tractor, and Yancey Bros. Co.

“Rig 360 was founded based on the belief that the experience and expertise of our people and network could serve our customers at the highest levels for all their fleet needs,” said DeWitt Thompson, V, CEO of Thompson Machinery and Nikola board member.

“We are very proud and excited to partner with Nikola and their innovative portfolio of products and services,” said Jon Robinson, RIG360 Board Chair. “RIG360 has always put exceptional, quality service at our core, and adding Nikola to our portfolio will allow us to continue to serve our customers.”

