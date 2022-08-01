Nikola agrees to acquire Romeo Power, to bring battery pack engineering and production in-house

Acquisition will secure control of critical battery pack engineering and production process

Nikola Corporation, and Romeo Power, Inc., today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Nikola, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, will acquire Romeo, an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, in an all-stock transaction. The proposed exchange ratio implies a consideration of $0.74 per Romeo share and represents an approximately 34% premium to Romeo’s July 29, 2022 closing share price and values 100% of Romeo’s equity at approximately $144 million.

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Romeo is an energy storage technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial vehicle applications. As Romeo’s largest customer, Nikola expects the acquisition will allow for significant operational improvement and cost reduction in battery pack production. The addition of Romeo’s battery and battery management system (BMS) engineering capabilities are also expected to support accelerated product development and improved performance for Nikola customers.

“Romeo has been a valued supplier to Nikola, and we are excited to further leverage their technological capabilities as the landscape for vehicle electrification grows more sophisticated. With control over the essential battery pack technologies and manufacturing process, we believe we will be able to accelerate the development of our electrification platform and better serve our customers,” said Mark Russell, Nikola’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given our strong relationship with Romeo and ongoing collaboration, we are confident in our ability to successfully integrate and deliver the many expected strategic and financial benefits of this acquisition. We look forward to creating a zero-emissions future together.”

Robert Mancini, Romeo Power’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, added, “As Romeo’s largest customer, Nikola has been a cornerstone of our development and growth, and this is a natural evolution of our relationship. Our products provide critical energy density important to heavy-duty vehicles, combined with safety performance and battery management software. Following an extensive review of alternatives, we firmly believe that this combination offers the best opportunity for Romeo shareholders to participate in the ongoing value creation at a larger scale, stronger combined company. It is exciting to see Romeo joining the Nikola family.”

Compelling Strategic Rationale

Vertical integration and single product focus will drive significant operational improvement and cost reduction for one of the most expensive components of the bill of materials

Integrated commercial vehicle electriﬁcation platform is expected to lead to manufacturing excellence and expected annual cost savings of up to $350 million by 2026; reduce non-cell related battery pack costs by 30-40% by the end of 2023

An important strategic move for Nikola with minimal capital outlay that will bring Romeo’s deep battery and BMS engineering capabilities in-house; expected to accelerate Nikola’s product development, increase range and charge rates, and improve customer experiences

Provides Nikola with domestic battery pack manufacturing capability, complementing Nikola’s commitment to dual-source battery pack strategy to satisfy capacity needs

Romeo has proven battery pack technologies and a significant battery cell supply agreement in place

Nikola is Romeo’s largest production customer, and the parties have strong ongoing engineering collaboration

SOURCE: Nikola