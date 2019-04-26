Nicolas Morel appointed Executive Vice-President, Quality and Engineering at Groupe PSA

Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice President Quality and Engineering has decided to leave Groupe PSA on May 2 for personal reasons.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe PSA, explains: “I want to highlight the commitment and contribution of Gilles Le Borgne, who has been able to drive his teams with rigor and professionalism in the execution of the vehicles and technological developments of the Push To Pass strategic plan. Following the departure of Gilles Le Borgne, the replacement plan of the company provides access to high-potential managers who have achieved results and proven their managerial capabilities. It’s also an opportunity to position young talents in key positions in R&D”

Gilles le Borgne is replaced by Nicolas Morel, currently Senior Vice President of Vehicles projects and Life Series, after having held important positions in various areas of vehicle engineering in Europe and China.

Sébastien Jacquet, currently Senior Vice President Vehicle program, will replace Nicolas Morel in his role.

Carla Gohin, currently Senior Vice Presidente Research and Advanced Engineering, is expanding her scope by becoming Chief Technology Officer, in an effort to strengthen the Group’s future R&D focus on new technological stakes.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA