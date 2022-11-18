Nexteer recognized with SAA’s Mobility Innovation Award for Technologies Enabling New Business Models

Nexteer Automotive’s Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column has been recognized with the Society of Automotive Analysts’ (SAA) Mobility Innovation Award for Technologies Enabling New Business Models

Nexteer’s combination of SbW with Stowable Steering Column reinvents the “behind-the-wheel” experience and opens an untapped frontier of advanced safety and performance features for traditional and varying levels of automated driving.

“Nexteer is honored to be recognized with SAA’s Mobility Innovation Award for our Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “These technologies are poised to transform the future of mobility by improving safety and performance and reinventing the “behind-the-wheel” experience for drivers. We’re proud of our team’s commitment to relentless innovation that enables us to develop game-changing motion control solutions like these that solve OEM challenges across megatrends like Autonomy, Electrification, Software and more.”

“The Mobility Innovation Awards provide us with the opportunity to recognize exceptional innovations that are developed anywhere in the world, and to encourage new ideas and perspectives,” said Abey Abraham, SAA President and Principal at Ducker. “As an industry, we have been forced to think out of the box, be collaborative and put aside the notion of ‘that is always how we have done it.’ Mobility is evolving quickly and this year’s entries showed that we are ready to evolve with it.”

SOURCE: Nexteer