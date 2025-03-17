Nexteer launches Rear-Wheel Steering: Optimized for cost-effectiveness, durability, integration & driver experiences

Today, Nexteer Automotive announced a Rear-Wheel Steering (RWS) system engineered for cost-effectiveness, lightweighting, durability and seamless integration

Today, Nexteer Automotive announced a Rear-Wheel Steering (RWS) system engineered for cost-effectiveness, lightweighting, durability and seamless integration. Nexteer’s RWS is also optimized for enhanced maneuverability, stability, safety and performance – delivering a superior driving experience especially when steering heavier vehicles with long wheelbases such as trucks, SUVs and EVs.

The company earned two RWS contracts with a leading Chinese OEM and expects to start production in 2026.

About RWS – Maneuverability, stability & safety

Nexteer’s new RWS allows the rear wheels to turn up to 12 degrees in coordination with the front wheels, optimizing handling at both low and high speeds.

At lower speeds, RWS reduces the turning radius for potentially challenging maneuvers, such as parking in tight spots, parallel parking, backup events and hitching. RWS also improves vehicle nimbleness during tight cornering and overall city driving.

At higher speeds, RWS enhances chassis responsiveness, vehicle stability and safety by improving control during sudden lane changes or evasive maneuvers. It also enhances driver comfort and reduces fatigue especially while towing and trailering.

SOURCE: Nexteer