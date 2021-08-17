Nexteer announces executive leadership changes

Nexteer’s President and Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tao Liu has retired effective August 15, 2021. In addition, Nexteer’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bill Quigley has announced his retirement, effective September 1, 2021

Nexteer’s President and Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tao Liu has retired effective August 15, 2021. In addition, Nexteer’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bill Quigley has announced his retirement, effective September 1, 2021.

As part of Nexteer’s succession planning, the Company is also streamlining leadership focus between two key areas:

Long-term strategic direction strengthening capitalization of growth opportunities aligned with evolving megatrends in mobility

strengthening capitalization of growth opportunities aligned with evolving megatrends in mobility Global operation efficiencies and profitability

Based on succession planning and focus areas, following are Nexteer’s leadership updates.

Robin Milavec has been appointed Nexteer’s President in addition to his current role of Nexteer’s Global Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director. In his combined responsibilities, Milavec will facilitate global alignment and teamwork, while spearheading the strategic direction of Nexteer and ensuring technology roadmap alignment with industry megatrends – thus strengthening Nexteer’s ability to capitalize on growth opportunities aligned with evolving mobility trends.

Hervé Boyer, currently Nexteer’s Divisional President of Europe, Middle East, Africa & South America (EMEA-SA), will be relocating to Auburn Hills, Mich., where he will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Global COO and North America Division President. In the role, Boyer will lead all efforts to enhance operational efficiencies and profitability – positioning Nexteer to successfully navigate the challenging pandemic recovery environment and beyond.

Mike Bierlein, currently Nexteer’s CFO of North America, will assume the role of CFO on September 1, 2021. A replacement for CFO of North America will be named at a later time.

OT Benson, currently Nexteer’s Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, will be relocating to Tychy, Poland to assume the role of Divisional President, EMEA-SA, effective September 1, 2021. A replacement for Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing will be named at a later time.

“Tao and Bill have played critical roles in Nexteer’s growth and success in recent years, and the entire Nexteer team thanks them for their for leadership and wishes them well on their new adventures,” said Guibin Zhao, Chief Executive Officer, Nexteer Automotive. “We are also pleased to welcome Robin, Hervé, Mike and OT to their new roles. They each bring extensive strengths and experiences to these positions that will offer a natural progression and succession for our leadership team while continuing to advance Nexteer into the future.”

SOURCE: Nexteer