Newest Audi e-tron models, the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, receive IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards

The IIHS has announced that the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron have been awarded the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards in the electric midsize luxury SUV category. Arriving as the latest additions to the e-tron portfolio, Audi has more fully electric models than any other manufacturer.

To earn the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. The vehicle must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Additionally, to receive a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trims.

The Audi Q4 e-tron model lines arrive as the approachable, premium entries to Audi’s fleet of fully electric vehicles. Bold muscular surfaces underpin the Q4 e-tron’s athletic stance on the exterior with daytime running light signatures that customers can program to one of four selections. The interior offers an exceptionally spacious cabin with plenty of legroom in the second row for both adults or for child seats. Designed to be versatile for life’s adventures, the Q4 e-tron model line features seating for five and offers ample storage for everyday items, as seen in the vehicles’ uniquely designed water bottle storage holder located in the door panels. The Q4 e-tron offers cargo space comparable to that of the best-selling Audi Q5. A number of standard safety and driver assistance features are included like the Audi pre sense, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist, and lane departure warning systems. These systems along with a robust battery structure are designed to give drivers and passengers alike another reason to go electric confidently and to do so seamlessly.

The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron join the larger, more sophisticated Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback which has already achieved a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating.

SOURCE: Audi