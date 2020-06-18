New straight six-cylinder engines for the BMW 7 Series

From July 2020, new straight six-cylinder diesel engines will enhance both the supremacy and efficiency of numerous models of the BMW 7 Series. The comprehensively further developed power units boast improved performance and optimised efficiency. Moreover, they feature mild hybrid technology with a 48-volt starter generator. Thanks to a state-of-the-art exhaust aftertreatment system, all diesel models of the BMW 7 Series will in future comply with the Euro 6d emission standard. Furthermore, as from July 2020, the latest version of Integral Active Steering will be available for all model variants of the luxury sedan. Also, the range of special equipment will be supplemented by new exterior colours and high-quality options from BMW Individual.

The diesel engines of the current generation are being offered in two performance levels. The power unit deployed in the models BMW 730d (combined fuel consumption: 4.9 – 4.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 128 – 123 g/km), BMW 730d xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 5.2 – 5.0 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 138 – 133 g/km), BMW 730Ld (combined fuel consumption: 5.0 – 4.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 130 – 126 g/km), BMW 730Ld xDrive (combined fuel consumption combined: 5.3 – 5.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 – emissions: 139 – 133 g/km) impresses with an output increase of 15 kW/21 hp to 210 kW/286 hp, maximum torque having been raised by 30 to 650 Nm, which is available between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm. The exceptionally spontaneous power development is the result of further refined BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology, which now comprises two-stage supercharging with variable intake geometry. The Common Rail direct injection system has also been optimised and now delivers the fuel to the combustion chamber at a maximum pressure of 2,700 bar.

The power increase provides the luxury sedans with even better acceleration in particular. For example, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h of both the BMW 730d and the BMW 730d xDrive has now improved by 0.2 seconds to 5.9 and 5.6 seconds respectively. This increase is accompanied by a fuel saving of up to 0.6 litres per 100 kilometres.

The new generation of engine under the bonnet of the models BMW 740d xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 5.4 – 5.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 142 – 136 g/km) and BMW 740Ld xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 5.4 – 5.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 143 – 137 g/km) provides for enhanced performance as well as better fuel economy and emission levels. The maximum power output of the new straight six-cylinder diesel engine has increased by 15 kW/20 hp to 250 kW/340 hp. Maximum torque has risen by 20 Nm to 700 Nm and is available within the speed range of between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm. This engine also combines multi-stage turbocharging with the latest version of Common Rail direct injection technology. The turbocharging system features variable intake geometry in both the high- and low-pressure stages. This results in a higher tractive power which leads to a distinctive increase in performance. For example, the BMW 740d xDrive now sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds, a gain of 0.2 seconds. At the same time, combined fuel consumption has been lowered by 0.4 litres/100 km.

Both new power plants feature exhaust aftertreatment. The components located in the vicinity of the engine comprise a diesel oxidation particulate filter and an SCR coating on the diesel particulate filter. For optimum reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions a second dosage unit has been integrated at the outlet of the SCR fitted close to the engine. As a result, the new straight six-cylinder diesel engine powered models of the BMW 7 Series fulfil the Euro 6d emission standard.

Even better acceleration and efficiency thanks to 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

The mild hybrid technology used on the new diesel engine variants make an additional contribution towards spontaneous power delivery and better efficiency. It consists of a 48-volt starter generator facilitating particularly intensive brake energy recuperation, and an additional battery for storing the electricity generated in this way. The powerful starter generator can be used to both relieve and support the combustion engine. It produces an electric boost during acceleration. This immediately available additional power of 8 kW/11 hp enhances the engine’s dynamic power delivery when starting off and during acceleration.

Integral Active Steering with enhanced assistance when manoeuvring, new exterior colours and options from BMW Individual.

Parallel to the introduction of the new straight six-cylinder engines, the latest version of Integral Active Steering will be available for all model variants of the BMW 7 Series as from July 2020. The optional suspension system combines a variable front axle transmission ratio with targeted active steering of the rear wheels. This ensures optimised agility and supremacy at higher speeds and comfort when manoeuvring. Even at particularly low speeds of less than 3 km/h, the rear wheels are now countersteered. This further improves agility of the luxury sedan when entering and exiting parking spaces and when passing through narrow areas. The possibilities for individualisation of the exterior and interior are now even greater. The range of new exterior colours available for models of the BMW 7 Series will now include the variant Phytonic Blue metallic and the BMW Individual finish Frozen Bluestone metallic. It will also be possible in future to refine the luxurious ambience inside the car with the new version of the BMW Individual full-grain leather trim Merino in the colour combination Smokey White/Night Blue/Black and with the BMW Individual leather steering wheel.

SOURCE: BMW Group