New step in India for Renault Group with the inauguration of Renault Design Centre Chennai

As part of the Renault Brand International Game Plan 2027, the Group is taking a new step in India with the inauguration of its brand-new Renault Design Centre Chennai

Renault Group asserts that the year 2025 marks an inflection point for Renault in India, creating a springboard for the company’s next leap and accomplish its ambitions in the Indian market. This transformative journey has already begun with the bold acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in the Chennai manufacturing facility from Nissan. Further accelerating its commitment, Renault is inaugurating in India its largest design center globally outside France. These two strategic initiatives testify to Renault Group’s strengthened ambitions in India and its determination to accelerate its transformation there.

Renault Design Centre Chennai at the heart of “renault. rethink”, Renault’s new brand strategy in India

The opening of this design center marks a major turning point for Renault in India and fully aligns with its new brand strategy, renault. rethink, embodying a bold and renewed vision for the Indian market.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “The launch of the ‘renault. rethink.’ strategy marks a new chapter for Renault in India. We are committed to redefining our brand and product positioning and customer experience to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The opening new design centre in Chennai will play a crucial role in the deployment of the Renault International Game Plan, contributing to both local and global product programs.”

Strategically located in the South-East of India, at the heart of Chennai’s dynamic industrial ecosystem – within the RNTBCI Engineering Center and next to the RNAIPL plant[1] – this state-of-the-art center is equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure and collaborative spaces designed to foster creativity and innovation. Renault has been present in India since 2005, first with a design office in Puna, then a design centre in Mumbai and, since 2013, in Chennai. This new facility replaces the existing studio opened in 2013. It serves as a hub dedicated to innovation and specific developments for the Indian market. A key player in India’s automotive transformation, the new center marks an important milestone in Renault Group’s journey in the region. It is Renault Group’s largest design centre outside France.

A cutting-edge facility designed for innovation and market-specific design

“As the world’s third-largest automotive market, India is highly unique and locally driven. Having a dedicated design studio is essential to understanding its nuances, listening to its needs, and building from its strengths. The Renault Design Centre Chennai will focus on developing models and concepts tailored to the Indian market while contributing to Renault Group’s global projects. By leveraging local talents and insights, this center will play a key role in shaping Renault’s future mobility solutions. Its strategic location – at the heart of RNTBCI’s excellence hub – also enables closer collaboration across functions and faster integration of design into our engineering and innovation processes “ stated Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group.

Following a major transformation, the Renault Design Centre Chennai now extends over 1,500 m² and is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies, creating an ultra-modern environment tailored for innovation and creativity. The Renault Design Centre India, one of Renault’s most technologically advanced design spaces, offers:

An Immersive Exhibition Space – A high-tech environment designed for 3D model evaluation and virtual reality experiences , allowing teams to visualize and refine their concepts in real time.

– A high-tech environment designed for and virtual , allowing teams to visualize and refine their concepts in real time. A Next-Generation Visualization Studio – Featuring advanced software and digital tools , this studio enables real-time design development and immersive, high-definition presentations .

– Featuring , this studio enables real-time design development and . A Creative Collaboration Zone – A dynamic, open space designed to encourage brainstorming, co-creation, and agile teamwork , fostering a fluid exchange of ideas.

– A dynamic, open space designed to encourage , fostering a fluid exchange of ideas. High-Performance LED Wall – A massive 8.5m x 2.4m LED display (2 x 16/9 format) that delivers high-impact, crystal-clear presentations , used for both local and global projects .

– A (2 x 16/9 format) that delivers , used for both . Advanced Virtual Reality Integration – Three high-resolution VR setups provide hyper-realistic virtual reviews, allowing designers to interact with their creations in fully immersive environments before moving to physical prototypes.

– Three provide virtual reviews, allowing designers to interact with their creations in before moving to physical prototypes. A harmonious blend of European and Indian Design – The philosophy of the studio, defined as Tactile Confluence , merges sleek, modern European architecture with distinct Indian cultural influences , creating an inspiring and meaningful workspace.

– The philosophy of the studio, defined as , merges with , creating an inspiring and meaningful workspace. A “people-first” design approach – The innovative layout includes WE/ME Zones, flexible areas that allow designers to step away from their desks, reset their thinking, and collaborate in a more creative, stimulating setting.

renault. rethink, a bold symbol of Renault’s future in India

At the core of the Renault Design Centre India’s inauguration stands renault. rethink, a striking high-tech conceptual sculpture embodying Renault’s transformation and commitment to India.

“renault. rethink is more than a sculpture – it’s a bold expression of Renault’s vision for India. It symbolizes our commitment to innovation and to designing cars in India, for India. This work which blends craftsmanship and high-tech influences, captures the energy of a nation on the move, and conveys Renault’s new ambitions in India”, stated Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group.

The name renault. rethink reflects both India’s automotive evolution and Renault’s role in driving this change. Designed in India by Indian designers, it blends technology and art. Its fragmented surfaces create a sense of emergence and evolution, mirroring the spirit of innovation and change.

At its core, an inner light brings the sculpture to life – a metaphor for Renault’s vision taking shape, reinforcing a clear message: Renault is loading.

A milestone illustrating the Renault Group’s commitment

This new milestone highlights Renault Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence in design, with a strong global network of design centers across Paris, Curitiba, Bucharest, Seoul, and Chennai. By blending its international expertise with deep insights into local markets, Renault is driving the future of automotive design, creating vehicles that resonate with customers around the world while anticipating tomorrow’s needs.

[1] Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL)

SOURCE: Renault Group