New Ssangyong dealership opens in Merseyside

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to confirm that BVH Car Sales based in the Wirral has joined the SsangYong family.

BVH Car Sales Limited is an established new and used car retailer with over forty years of experience, selling vehicles throughout the Wirral as far south as Chester.

The dealership, operating as SsangYong Wirral, has a reputation for providing an excellent level of customer service. Richard Houghton, managing director at SsangYong Wirral, said; “We are excited to be working with SsangYong Motors UK and we look forward to promoting the franchise and its products throughout Merseyside. The Coronavirus pandemic has meant a slower start that we would have liked but our doors are open, and we look forward to seeing our existing and new customers alike.”

Kevin Griffin, the new managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said; “We are delighted to welcome SsangYong Wirral to our growing dealer network. I am confident that with the excellent service levels that the dealership provides its customers, and SsangYong’s value for money proposition, we can look forward to great things.”

SOURCE: Ssangyong