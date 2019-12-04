New ŠKODA Octavia scores five stars in Euro NCAP test

Top marks for the new Octavia: the fourth-generation of ŠKODA’s global best-seller has achieved a maximum five-star test score in the independent European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). This makes the Octavia one of the safest compact models on the market. Its 88 per cent score for Child Occupant Protection puts it among the absolute top performers of vehicles tested to date. Its outstanding overall result continues the tradition of maximum scores for ŠKODA vehicles in what is the benchmark test for crash safety, following in the footsteps of previous five-star performers such as the Kodiaq and Karoq SUV models, the compact Scala and the Kamiq city SUV.

Christian Strube, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Technical Development, says: “We are very happy with the five-star Euro NCAP test score for the new Octavia. We work hard to take our vehicles’ active and passive safety to ever higher levels and provide road users with maximum protection. In recent years, all our new models have been awarded maximum scores in this benchmark test for crash safety. Preceded by the Scala and Kamiq, the new Octavia is the third ŠKODA model to have achieved this top rating in 2019. The new generation’s comprehensive safety equipment is once again complemented by numerous assistance systems that were generally reserved for higher vehicle classes until now.”

The maximum five-star score that the new ŠKODA Octavia estate has achieved in the comprehensive European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) crash and safety tests, also applies to the Octavia hatch. The model performed particularly well in the field of Child Occupant Protection. Scoring 88 per cent of available points, the Octavia achieved one of the best results ever, as did its assistance systems, scoring 79 per cent of the maximum points available. In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the Octavia scored 92 per cent of all possible points.

Among the numerous assistance systems available in the new Octavia, the Collision Avoidance Assist, Turn Assist and Exit Warning are included for the very first time in a ŠKODA. In the city, Front Assist including Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection uses visual and acoustic signals and gentle brake activation to warn of a potential collision, and automatically applies the brakes in an emergency. Side Assist indicates vehicles approaching from behind or in the driver’s blind spot up to a distance of 70 metres, effectively helping to prevent accidents on motorways and dual carriageways. And if, despite the numerous assistance systems, an impact is unavoidable, the proactive Crew Protect Assist system prepares the vehicle and occupants for the impending head-on/rear collision or roll-over. Up to nine airbags, among them a driver knee air bag and rear side airbags, protect occupants in the event of an impact. After a crash, the Multi-Collision Brake stops the vehicle, preventing it from rolling any further in an uncontrolled manner.

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) was founded in 1997, with its current members including transport ministries, automobile clubs, insurance associations and research institutes from eight European countries. The consortium is based in the Belgian city of Leuven. It conducts crash tests with current vehicle models and assesses their active and passive safety. Over the past few years, these tests have become ever more stringent and now comprise various different collision scenarios. While initially based solely on the results of the crash tests, final ratings today give a greater weighting to assessments of active safety systems and driver assistance systems.

SOURCE: ŠKODA