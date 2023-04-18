New Renault Clio: the standard-setting versatile city car ushers in a new style

The Renault Clio has been an uninterrupted hit since its launch in 1990 – and 16 million of them have been sold worldwide so far! It has been named France’s favourite car, become an international bestseller and won two Car of the Year awards in Europe

The Renault Clio has been an uninterrupted hit since its launch in 1990 – and 16 million of them have been sold worldwide so far! It has been named France’s favourite car, become an international bestseller and won two Car of the Year awards in Europe. It has been one of the most emblematic city cars in the market for five generations. And it has now reinvented itself, becoming a perfect illustration of the Renault brand’s “Nouvelle Vague” brimming with its latest breakthroughs.

Its new style is even more compelling and elegant, and its chic and distinguished interior is ushering in a new cycle with the first rendering of the brand’s new design language. The new technical front radiates vigour, the light signature has been completely revamped and channels the brand’s identity, and the new taut, exact and efficient lines give this New Clio a more striking character and make it a vibrant status symbol with a more emotional feel. New Clio has also updated its technology, for instance including a digital dashboard in all its trims. It comes with a wider choice of powertrains than any other car in its category, so everyone can choose the configuration that best matches their needs. The highlight is the 145 hp E-Tech full hybrid combining driving pleasure with savings.

New Clio will come in a choice of trims including the new Esprit Alpine trim. The latter’s one-of-a-kind sporty, techy and classy looks add intensity to a vehicle that encapsulates everything the Renaulution stands for.

“Clio has enjoyed constant success. It is the world’s best-selling French car and a category leader in Europe. The New Clio underscores its modern edge as it unveils a new, expressive front end. The E-Tech full hybrid powertrain under the bonnet is a pleasure to drive, emits less, and has greater range: 145 HP, as little as 93g CO2 / km and 4.1 L / 100 km*. Ideal technology for customers seeking to renew their diesel vehicles.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO, Renault Brand

“There is a real love story with the Clio in France and all around the world actually. So we wanted to celebrate the core values of this icon, and bring it to a next level by transforming it. We kept in mind the need of homogeneity, and the idea of projecting it into the future, with a more technological design, while keeping its human touch. The New Clio is the successful fusion of generous shapes, sculpted volumes, sharp lines and graphics.” Gilles Vidal, VP Design, Renault Brand

* according to the WLTP standard

