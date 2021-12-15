New PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen, history: production has started

This is a historic moment, the very first production Hydrogen vehicle from PEUGEOT has just left its production line on December 13th 2021

This is a historic moment, the very first production Hydrogen vehicle from PEUGEOT has just left its production line on December 13th 2021. PEUGEOT becomes one of the very first manufacturers to offer, in addition to its combustion and battery electric versions, a hydrogen fuel cell powered version in the commercial vehicle segment.

Linda JACKSON, CEO of the PEUGEOT brand, said: “With the e-EXPERT Hydrogen, PEUGEOT is taking the lead in a future zero-emission technology that is particularly relevant to the light commercial vehicle market: hydrogen electric technology allows intensive daily use without the need for recharging, a decisive advantage for professionals who, in a single day, have to cover several hundred kilometres on the motorway and then enter emission-restricted urban areas. The hydrogen technology developed by Stellantis and implemented in our PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen makes such uses possible.”

The PEUGEOT hydrogen van stands out thanks to the perfect integration of the entire “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system in its engine compartment and underbody. The result: no compromise in terms of load volume, and a low centre of gravity, a guarantee of stability, safety and agility.

The PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen can now start to be delivered. The first customer, which will be delivered before the end of the year holidays, is WATEA by MICHELIN, the young subsidiary dedicated to green mobility solutions in the MICHELIN group.

The e-EXPERT Hydrogen, which will go into production at the end of 2021, is the latest symbol of the brand’s “Extended power of choice” strategy, enabling customers to choose from a wide range of engines that are best suited to their specific needs.

The hydrogen fuel cell electric version goes to show the rapid deployment of the Peugeot EXPERT range’s electrified offer. Its production launch comes barely 15 months after the launch of the battery-powered e-EXPERT model in 2020, which was named International Van of the Year in early 2021 and is the sixth PEUGEOT vehicle to win this prestigious award since 1992.

The PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen is based on the battery powered e-EXPERT. It is first produced in France, at the Hordain site (Nord, Hauts de France), then built in Germany at Rüsselsheim, on the production lines of the Stellantis competence centre dedicated to hydrogen technology.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen innovates with a “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system specific to STELLANTIS, and consisting of :

fuel cell producing the electricity needed to propel the vehicle thanks to the hydrogen on board the tank,

producing the electricity needed to propel the vehicle thanks to the hydrogen on board the tank, A high-voltage lithium-ion rechargeable battery with a capacity of 10.5 kWh, which can be recharged from the electricity grid and which also powers the electric engine in certain driving phases.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen is distinguished by:

Its ability to cover all distances without local CO2 emissions ,

, Its ability to fill up with hydrogen in 3 minutes for more than 400 km of autonomy in the WLTP homologation cycle (under homologation),

for more than 400 km of autonomy in the WLTP homologation cycle (under homologation), A charging socket for the high-voltage battery,

for the high-voltage battery, 2 lengths available (Standard and Long) with the same loading volume characteristics as the diesel and battery electric versions,

available (Standard and Long) with the same loading volume characteristics as the diesel and battery electric versions, Up to 6.1m³ load volume,

Up to 1000 kg payload,

Up to 1000 kg of towing capacity,

Its adaptability to all road and motorway conditions, with a maximum speed of 130 km/h

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen is technologically innovative and has a strong character. It can be driven anywhere, even in city centres, silently and without CO2 emissions, and requires no compromise in terms of useful performance, comfort or driving pleasure.

Hydrogen is now becoming a major pillar of the energy transition with the announcement of different international projects. In Europe in particular, the ecosystem is growing and the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance is investing an estimated €60 billion to promote this solution.

Thanks to government plans, the number of hydrogen stations in Europe is constantly increasing and the PEUGEOT brand is working directly with energy suppliers to propose package deals.

With this new e-EXPERT Hydrogen, PEUGEOT is positioning itself as a major player in this energy challenge.

SOURCE: Stellantis