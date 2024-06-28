New Peugeot Boxer with AT8 automatic gearbox: more comfort and efficiency for professionals

As a major player in the light commercial vehicle market, Peugeot continues to enrich its offering for professionals

As a major player in the light commercial vehicle market, Peugeot continues to enrich its offering for professionals. With a completely renewed LCV range, Peugeot is today introducing a brand-new automatic gearbox on the Boxer, its large van.

Allure: Peugeot is introducing an automatic gearbox for the first time on the Boxer.

Emotion: The AT8 automatic gearbox combines driving pleasure and effectiveness.

Excellence: The new Boxer meets the needs of all professionals as it expands its powertrain line up to suit all needs.

The introduction of the new AT8 (8-speed) automatic transmission on the new Boxer, alongside the 6-speed manual gearbox, is part of Peugeot’s approach to meet the needs of all its customers. This AT8 automatic transmission offers greater driving comfort, less driver fatigue, and therefore increased safety.

These are important advantages for business users who spend long hours behind the wheel in their daily tasks in urban conditions or longer journrey (deliveries, interventions) and for private customers who wish to enjoy their motorhomes for long trips or leisure.

Alongside the Manual and Automatic transmission, the new Peugeot e-Boxer offers a new 100% electric powertrain with 200 kW/270 hp and 400 Nm of torque, offering optimal driving pleasure. It is associated with a 110 kWh battery which allows it to reach a remarkable range of up to 420 km (WLTP combined cycle).

The new AT8 automatic gearbox is available on the new Boxer equipped with the 2.2 BlueHDi 140 hp and 180 hp engine. This powertrain, renowned for its durability, benefits from both Light Duty (Euro 6E) and Heavy Duty (Euro VIE) homologation, with the Heavy Duty designed to allow for heavier conversions.

It is distinguished by its new design clutches which optimise the passage of the 8 gears thanks to efficient management of the engine torque, which can reach 450 Nm with the 2.2 BlueHDi 180 hp engine. That is 80 Nm more than the previous manual transmission, achieving best in class torque within the segment. Another innovation of the AT8 automatic transmission: a hydraulic accumulator, which makes it possible to leverage the most from the engine’s power by reducing the gearbox response time and promotes smoother operation of the start & stop system. Finally, the Boxer’s load capacity has increased significantly, for motorhomes specifically, now achieving up to 5 tonnes of gross vehicle weight.

With the new AT8 automatic gearbox, as with the manual gearbox, the new Peugeot Boxer is available in a wide range of configurations to meet the needs of all professionals. Based on two wheelbases (3.45 m and 4.04 m), the panel vans are available in two lengths (L2 and L4) for a total of 4 bodies offering from 13 to 17 m3. The Boxer with a 4.04 m wheelbase is also available as a single cab L3 or L4 chassis, and a double cab L3 or L4 chassis.

The new Peugeot Boxer benefits from exterior styling changes that reinforce its robust and upmarket design, while optimising its aerodynamic efficiency: front bumper, grille and mirrors have been redesigned.

The new Peugeot Boxer has also received the widest range of comfort and safety equipment in its segment: electric parking brake, keyless system, 10-inch touchscreen central display, wireless smartphone charger, driver fatigue alert, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and more.

SOURCE: Stellantis