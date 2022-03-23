New Opel Rocks-e KARGO: The electric micro delivery vehicle

Opel is extending the model range of its emissions-free Rocks-e light motor vehicle with a new delivery version

Opel is extending the model range of its emissions-free Rocks-e light motor vehicle with a new delivery version. Only 2.41 metres long, 1.39 m wide and 1.52 m tall, the Rocks-e KARGO offers professionals more than 400 litres of flexible cargo volume. With its turning circle of only 7.20 m, the quadricycle can manoeuvre down the narrowest alleys. Together with the electric driving range of up to 75 kilometres (WLTP1), this makes the S ustainable U rban M obilty (SUM) vehicle from the German car manufacturer ideal for delivering goods such as parcels, pizza or medicines, especially in urban areas. The Rocks-e KARGO will be available to order initially in Germany and the Netherlands later this year – additional markets are planned to follow.

Opel Rocks-e KARGO: The innovative solution for delivery services

Instead of the passenger seat in the standard Rocks-e two-seater, the Rocks-e KARGO has a modular cargo compartment, separated from the driver’s cockpit by a vertical wall. Nevertheless, the driver still enjoys the same space and driving comfort as in the passenger version.

Drivers can access the goods stowed in the cargo compartment via the passenger door as well as directly from their seat. For the latter, the horizontal cover above the load compartment simply lifts up towards the window. If goods are removed via the open passenger door, the cover can be lifted upwards. When the cover is horizontal again in its anchorage, it can support up to 40 kilograms and also serves as a practical desk with a slip-free work surface. Thanks to precisely shaped recesses, there is room for a delivery note and clipboard in A4 format as well as a laptop or tablet. Slightly elevated behind it, within easy reach, is another fold-away storage compartment for smaller objects such as sunglasses, calendars or pens. The height of the desk and storage compartment ensures an unrestricted all-round view.

To make the cargo compartment of the Rocks-e KARGO even more flexible, the cover can be completely removed and stowed behind the driver’s seat. This makes it possible to transport larger and taller objects. In addition, the Rocks-e KARGO has an adjustable loading floor on the passenger side that can be locked at seat height to create two separate compartments or lowered to floor level. This allows the stowage of objects up to 1.20 m long. The minimalist Rocks-e KARGO thus offers more than 400 litres of cargo volume and a payload of 140 kg.

Electric, unconventional, practical: With all the strengths of the Rocks-e family

Like the passenger version, the electric motor of the Opel Rocks-e KARGO produces 6 kW/8 hp of continuous power, with a maximum power output of 9 kW/12 hp, e.g. for accelerating. The 5.5 kWh battery can be fully recharged in around four hours via an AC household socket. The accompanying 3.0-metre-long charging cable is permanently housed in the vehicle and simply pulled out of the passenger door when needed. Opel offers an adapter for charging at a public charging station.

Also typical for the Rocks-e KARGO is the two-tone look of the front and rear, as well as the new Opel Vizor brand face. LED headlamps and LED indicators are standard. The side sills and bodywork further underline the robust appearance. The doors on both sides are identical. The passenger-side door swings forward as usual, while the driver’s door swings backwards in the opposite direction. A bright, pleasant interior atmosphere is provided by the standard panoramic glass roof, exceptional for a vehicle of this kind.

The new Opel Rocks-e KARGO will complete the Opel SUM family later this year. Further information on prices and orderability will follow shortly.

[1] Provisional range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.

SOURCE: Stellantis