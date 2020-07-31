New number of shares and votes in AB Volvo

The number of shares and votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 835 686 Series A shares to a total of 835 686 Series B shares and due to the reduction of the share capital by way of cancellation of the company’s own 20,728,135 Series A shares and 74,420,001 series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting. The cancellation of shares has been implemented in accordance with a resolution by the Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2020.

Today, 31 July 2020, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 452,482,844 Series A shares and 1,580,969,240 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 610,579,768 based on the number of registered shares.

SOURCE: Volvo Group