New NissanConnect infotainment system now available in Micra hatchback

Nissan’s all-new infotainment system with significantly enhanced functionality is now available in the Micra hatchback.

New NissanConnect is an all-new advanced infotainment system which further enhances the relationship between driver and vehicle. The benefit for customers is seamless and intuitive integration of their smartphone with the vehicle, plus the ability to download Over The Air (OTA) map and software updates. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard on all grades except entry level Visia.

Users are encouraged to download an all-new app – called Door to Door Navigation – to their smartphone. This unlocks enhanced functionality, such as planning a route before they leave their home or office on their phone. Once complete, they can send the destination directly to the car to start route guidance the moment they’re behind the wheel.

New NissanConnect also features TomTom Premium Traffic, which provides highly accurate real-time traffic data to optimise travel time.

Access to New NissanConnect is via a seven-inch head unit integrated centrally into the dashboard. With multi-touch capability, its new features include:

Single line search: this new functionality in the navigation system speeds up and simplifies the process of finding a location

Personalisation: the homescreen is fully customisable via ‘drag and drop’ functionality so users can set up short cuts for regular tasks

Voice recognition: accessed through the revised steering wheel buttons, making phone calls, having messages read out and controlling music can all be carried out by voice command

Apple Carplay and Android Auto: standard on Acenta, N-Connecta, N-Sport and Tekna grades of the Nissan Micra

2D Maps: featuring multi-touch capability to zoom in and out for enhanced detail or a wider view

Find My Car: the parking point can be logged as users flip the navigation back to their smartphone to walk to their final destination

Premium Traffic powered by TomTom: accurate real-time traffic information provides on-the-go rerouting to minimise journey time. This service is free for five years, and transferrable to second and subsequent owners

Door to Door Navigation app: Available from the Apple Store or Google Play, the customer downloads this to their smartphone to access the full functionality of New NissanConnect

Plan a trip before leaving / send destination to car: In conjunction with the Door to Door Navigation app, user can identify their destination on their smartphone when at home or in the office then send it to their Micra. Route guidance will begin as soon as they start the vehicle

OTA software and map updates: customers can download these at their convenience via wifi or their smartphone’s data package

The instrument cluster display – located between the two dials directly in front of the driver – has also been redesigned to show additional information when receiving phone calls or SMS text messages. It also displays turn-by-turn route guidance.

