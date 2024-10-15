New Nissan Energy Charge Network simplifies EV charging on the go

Nissan Ariya drivers can easily find and pay for charging using the MyNISSAN app, with access to over 90,000 public fast chargers across the U.S.

Owning and charging a Nissan EV will become simpler and more seamless with the launch of the NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network. The new network allows Nissan Ariya and future Nissan EV drivers to use their MyNISSAN app to find charging stations, see real-time charger availability and pay for charging – all in one streamlined experience1.

This enhancement to the MyNISSAN app simplifies EV ownership by consolidating vehicle management and public charging into one app. Users store a default payment method in the MyNISSAN app, then once at a compatible charging station, simply tap an on-screen button to start a charging session within the NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network. This new feature will be available to MyNISSAN app users by November 2024.

The NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network encompasses more than 90,000 Fast Chargers in the U.S. Charging partners include Electrify America, a leader in EV charging with the most public fast charging stations in the U.S. Additional participating networks include the Shell Recharge branded network, ChargePoint and EVgo networks, with plans to incorporate additional networks in the future.

This functionality is not currently available to Nissan LEAF owners; however they can search charging locations through the NissanConnect EV and Services app.

Launching the NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network is another step by Nissan to improving the customer experience and making EV ownership easier and more convenient. The Nissan’s LEAF and Ariya are also covered by the EV Carefree+ customer care initiative.

Additionally, starting later this year Nissan will make available to Ariya drivers a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter. This adapter will allow Ariya drivers to conveniently charge at compatible Tesla Supercharger locations – dramatically increasing the number of public charging locations available to Ariya. In 2025, Nissan will begin offering EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port.

EVs are a core part of Nissan’s efforts to drive toward a future of more sustainable mobility for all, with The Arc mid-term business plan intending for 16 new electrified models to be launched globally by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Ariya is Nissan’s most advanced EV, available with up to 304 miles of EPA-estimated driving range (Venture+ trim)2 and the added confidence and control of available e-4ORCE dual-motor all-wheel drive3. For the 2024 model year, Ariya’s starting price was enhanced to $39,5904 to appeal to a wider audience of EV buyers. It was awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK designation5 (vehicles with 63-kWh battery), and its e-4ORCE system was named to “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” list for 2023.

