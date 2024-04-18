New Mercedes-Benz Atego in service in the Netherlands

International haulage company Vonk en Co BV has put seven out of 13 new Mercedes-Benz Ategos into operation

International haulage company Vonk en Co BV has put seven out of 13 new Mercedes-Benz Ategos into operation. These are trucks with box bodies that the electrical equipment carrier has acquired to replace its vehicles that have been in service for over nine years. Fleet manager John van Hattem commented: “The Ategos have provided excellent services in recent years. We can now keep driving this new truck for at least eight years.”

The spacious cab, high reliability, and good relationship with the dealer were key factors in the enterprise’s decision to opt for the Atego again. The Mercedes-Benz Atego has been in production for over 25 years and has been continuously improved and modernized during this period.

The new trucks make daily rounds in the Netherlands, mainly transporting white goods from the Vonk en Co distribution center in Tiel. Fleet manager John van Hattem explained why they choose the Atego: “Due to its size and smooth handling, this truck is ideal for distribution haulage. We are also satisfied with the reliability of the Atego. We buy the trucks with a service contract, which guarantees that our fleet will remain in perfect technical condition throughout its entire service life. Our relationship with the dealer is also good: They are always there for us.”

As is typical for the Vonk en Co fleet, all the Ategos have a red cab with a black box body.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck