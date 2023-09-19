New licensing model: MOIA opens ridepooling ecosystem to cities and local transport operators

Introduction of a licensing model for MOIA's ridepooling solution

MOIA, the ridepooling company in the Volkswagen Group, is expanding its revenue model by introducing a licensing model for ridepooling and establishing the new business unit Mobility Analytics. MOIA looks back on many years of experience in the development of ridepooling and the operation of large fleets in Hamburg and Hanover. In the future MOIA, instead of operating exclusively on the customer market, will also offer cities, public transport operators and authorities all the necessary services from a single source to implement ridepooling within the framework of public transport. “The need for flexible, efficient and sustainable on-demand mobility in urban areas is constantly growing. With the licensing model, we enable our partners to quickly and seamlessly integrate a turnkey ridepooling solution into the existing transport system,” says Sascha Meyer, CEO of MOIA.

Customized solutions for efficient ridepooling

MOIA offers a comprehensive solution along the value chain of ridepooling by licensing the company’s business model. In addition to service design and consulting, the new licensing model includes operating models, as well as the fully integrated ridepooling and operating software required and, where applicable, the use of the MOIA brand. This solution can be adapted to the specific needs and requirements of cities and transport companies. The product portfolio thus covers all digital components of on-demand ridepooling, both for driver-based and, in the future, autonomous transport. In addition to fleet control and operational processes, MOIA offers a platform for all customer-oriented applications, including the customer app, performance control, demand forecasting and dynamic pricing. In MOIA’s licensing model, the city and local operator can choose how to design the service: Local operators take over the operation of the vehicles with the support of MOIA’s proven processes. They can then offer the service through different channels – in the native MOIA app, with MOIA’s interfaces using their own brand and the local MaaS app.

Local operators also remain flexible in their choice of vehicles. MOIA takes care of the integration of the vehicle into the service. “Our offer contains all the components to set up an efficient ridepooling service that complements public transport and is adaptable to the needs of people and the requirements of cities,” explains Sascha Meyer. “We don’t just offer a software solution, but know-how and a deep understanding of ridepooling processes. We accompany our customers from the data-based service conception to the consulting during implementation and the ongoing optimization of the service in operation.”

MOIA Mobility Analytics creates foundations for optimal service design

The newly created Mobility Analytics unit brings together expertise in mobility research and consultancy and focuses on data-driven analyses and simulations of ridepooling operational concepts. These can be part of the MOIA licence or commissioned as a separate consultancy service. First projects have already been successfully implemented in Munich and Styria (Austria). With the help of data-driven analyses and agent-based simulations, MOIA determines an optimal ridepooling service design based on the needs of a city. The aim is to find a balance between the criteria of service quality, economic viability and the achievement of the city’s transport policy goals. Based on scientific methods, MOIA mobility experts analyse potential service demand, design business areas and simulate ridepooling operations using performance indicators. The modelling can be extended to the complete mobility system of a city and takes into account local characteristics in order to optimise mobility and ridepooling in the interaction of all means of transport as a whole. The findings are visualised with the cloud-based Mobility Impact Analyzer (MIA) developed by the Volkswagen Group in order to convey the complex interrelationships in the mobility system based on the simulations in an appealing and understandable way. With the help of the application, MOIA supports decision-makers in cities or local transport companies from the planning process to the operational planning of a mobility service.

Autonomous driving: Technology for the future in public transport

Highly automated driving makes it possible to significantly increase the flexibility and availability of on-demand transport. Autonomous ridepooling can thus make a decisive contribution to closing the gap between individual and public transport. MOIA and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are working together to develop the ID. Buzz AD, the first autonomous ridepooling service on the road. To do this, the company is developing processes to integrate autonomous vehicles into fleets and optimise both the customer experience and operations.

SOURCE: Volkswagen