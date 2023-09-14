New Honda Motocompacto e-scooter redefines personal urban mobility as sleek, simple and uniquely foldable

Motocompacto is a modern, all-electric take on early '80s Honda Motocompo

A fresh take on e-scooters that was inspired by the Honda Motocompo of the early ’80s, the all-new Honda Motocompacto redefines affordable all-electric personal transportation with sleek and simple styling and an innovative, ultra-compact foldable design. Sales will begin exclusively at Motocompacto.honda.com, and at Honda and Acura automobile dealers in November with an MSRP of just $995.

The zero-emissions Motocompacto is designed for the modern realities of urban mobility, providing riders with an easy and fun-to-ride alternative transport that greatly reduces their carbon footprint while offering great convenience. With a maximum speed of 15 mph and zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles, Motocompacto can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours in both the folded and ready-to-ride configuration using a common 110 v outlet.

“Motocompacto is uniquely Honda – a fun, innovative and unexpected facet of our larger electrification strategy,” said Jane Nakagawa, vice president of the R&D Business Unit at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Sold in conjunction with our new all-electric SUVs, Motocompacto supports our goal of carbon neutrality by helping customers with end-to-end zero-emissions transport.”

Motocompacto was designed and developed by Honda engineers in Ohio and California as an innovative approach to personal electric transportation that has earned 32 patents. Uniquely foldable, Motocompacto quickly transforms into its own compact, light and stackable carrying case that’s easy to take along in a vehicle, on public transportation or store in tight places.

Motocompacto is perfect for getting around cityscapes and college campuses. It was designed with rider comfort and convenience in mind with a cushy seat, secure grip foot pegs, on-board storage, a digital speedometer, a charge gauge and a comfortable carry handle. A clever phone app enables riders to adjust their personal settings, including lighting and ride modes, via Bluetooth®.

“Motocompacto is easy to use and fun to ride, but was also designed with safety, durability, and security in mind,” said Nick Ziraldo, project lead and design engineering unit leader at Honda Development and Manufacturing of America. “It uses a robust heat-treated aluminum frame and wheels, bright LED headlight and taillight, side reflectors, and a welded steel lock loop on the kickstand that is compatible with most bike locks.”

Charging is quick and convenient with a standard compact charger that can be stowed on-board.

Motocompacto is designed to be personalized with sleek and simple styling that’s perfect for decals, stickers, skins and more. To enhance the joy of ownership, a fun and functional line of branded Motocompacto accessories will be available, including a helmet, backpack, apparel and more.

SOURCE: Acura