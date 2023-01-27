New Honda design video: How the latest VR technology is accelerating the design process of Honda EVs

Honda Design Studios are leveraging virtual and mixed reality technology to fast track development of new Honda vehicles

A new video offers a first-ever look at the Honda VR Design Studios in Los Angeles, revealing how Honda is leveraging advanced virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality technology to fast track the development of new Honda vehicles. VR has quickly become a critical tool for Honda designers in the development of future mobility products, including electric vehicles (EVs), and Honda continues to expand use of these tools in L.A. and Japan. The 2024 Honda Prologue full electric SUV was the first Honda model designed primarily through virtual reality visualization technology, which was critical in overcoming collaboration and efficiency challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our design teams used the latest VR technology to envision Prologue in different environments and to accelerate cross-collaboration between Honda styling teams in the U.S. and Japan,” said Mathieu Geslin, Honda VR design leader. “It’s an ongoing effort to further explore the technical capabilities of VR and mixed reality in our development centers globaly, and we’re really excited about what this will mean for the Honda products of the future.”

SOURCE: Honda