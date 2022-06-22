New Generation DAF XD will be unveiled at IAA 2022

DAF announces a full new truck series for distribution and vocational applications

The future of distribution and vocational transportation is started with the launch of the New Generation DAF XD. This completely new truck series sets the new standard in quality, safety, efficiency and driver comfort and is fully prepared for ‘zero emission’ drivelines. The New Generation DAF XD will be revealed at the IAA in Hanover, Germany, in September.

The New Generation DAF XD is based on the platform of the ‘International Truck of the Year 2022’, the multiple award-winning XF, XG and XG⁺ long haul trucks. Premium features – including the industry-leading aerodynamics, powertrains, seating position and fit and finish – will now also be introduced in the distribution and vocational segment.

Safety

For best-in-class direct vision – key for urban applications – the New Generation DAF XD has a large windscreen and large side windows with ultra-low belt lines. A low cab position adds to optimal direct view, as does the optional curb view window. Ultimate indirect view is guaranteed thanks to the unique DAF Corner View and DAF Digital Camera System.

Efficiency

Class leading fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions are realized through – amongst others – outstanding cab aerodynamics, a new PACCAR MX-11 driveline and advanced driver assistance systems. The DAF Connect fleet management system provides for time saving over the air software updates. Extensive availability of PTO’s, body attachment modules and connectors contribute to first class bodybuilder-friendliness.

Driver Comfort

The New Generation XD offers superior accessibility for the driver, who is welcomed in a spacious cab with volumes of up to nearly 10 m3. Unmatched adjustment ranges of seat and steering wheel guarantee the best driver position in this segment. The striking and highly ergonomic dashboard features crystal clear and fully digital instrument panels. Ride and handling benefit from a completely new design of the chassis front-end, cab suspension and rear axle suspension. As a result, the all-new XD is not only a dream to work and to live in – it is also a joy to drive.

Ready for the Future

The New Generation DAF XD will become available on top of the popular, versatile DAF CF distribution and vocational trucks. Production is planned to start in Autumn 2022. Obviously, the DAF XD vehicle platform is fully prepared to accommodate all types of drivelines, including alternative powertrains.

SOURCE: DAF