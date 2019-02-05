New Ford F-Series super duty pickup raises bar again with next-level capability, power and technology

Ford, America’s truck leader, introduces the next level of Built Ford Tough heavy-duty pickup truck capability, power and technology with the new 2020 F-Series Super Duty pickup.

“Super Duty customers have demanding and diverse needs – from towing heavy trailers to repairing critical infrastructure,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, North America. “Productivity is their lifeblood and their truck is their biggest tool. Our new Super Duty has more power, more payload and towing capability and better technology than ever to help these customers build a better world.”

F-Series Super Duty had the most market share in industries such as government with more than 60 percent share, petroleum with 50 percent share and utility services with more than 45 percent share, according to Ford analysis of IHS Markit TIPet U.S. registration data, January 2017 through November 2018. Assembled in the United States, Ford’s F-Series Super Duty is built with pride at both Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake.

New F-Series Super Duty improvements include new gas and diesel engines, an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, chassis upgrades, exterior and interior design updates, and smart advanced technology that raises the bar again in towing, payload and connectivity.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company