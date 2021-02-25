New doors open for Jeep® Wrangler; Jeep Performance Parts teams with Mopar to introduce Dual-Door Group that includes new half doors to further enhance open-air experience

For passionate Jeep® owners who crave even more of the ultimate open-air experience, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) from Mopar is introducing new half doors for the iconic Jeep Wrangler.

“The open-air freedom of driving the Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “Now with the latest Dual-Door Group factory offering from Mopar and its full catalog of authentic Jeep Performance Parts, our active-lifestyle enthusiasts can easily push the open-air envelope further.”

“We offer more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories across the entire Jeep lineup,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “With the addition of new factory-engineered half doors for the legendary Jeep Wrangler, we continue to expand our comprehensive off-road catalog.”

New Jeep Wrangler Dual-Door Group features half doors

Engineered, tested and backed by the factory, the new half-door option enhances the Jeep Wrangler driving experience with production styling, security and occupant protection. With lower window ledges, new half doors provide improved visibility while maneuvering on and off road.

Available for both two- and four-door Jeep Wrangler models through the Mopar Custom Shop, as part of an original new-vehicle purchase in the U.S. and Canada, the new Jeep Wrangler Dual-Door Group includes both full and half doors. Full-steel production doors are installed on the vehicle while matching body-color half doors are conveniently packaged within the vehicle.

With production-level materials and build quality, new half doors are designed to work when equipped with any of the following features: power mirrors, blind-spot detection, passive and non-passive entry handles, and power locks. A quick and easy swap from full doors to half doors can be accomplished within minutes using the existing hinge locations and the exact same wiring connections.

Upper-window assemblies

New upper-window assemblies create a weather-tight seal and feature zippered plastic windows for quick, easy removal. Two materials are offered for the assemblies: base-model vinyl that matches the production soft-top roof or premium acrylic that matches the premium soft-top roof.

Each upper-door frame section uses an easy, tool-free, dual-guide post feature for easy installation and removal.

SOURCE: Stellantis