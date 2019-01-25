New direction in BMW Group sales regions

A core element of the BMW Group’s corporate Strategy Number ONE > NEXT is to increase customer orientation and to focus on future technologies and growth opportunities in global markets. In line with this, the BMW Group is reorganising its sales regions across numerous growth markets.

Sales and marketing operations in Asia Pacific (excluding China), Eastern Europe (outside EU), the Middle East and Africa will be integrated into a single sales region. Hendrik von Kuenheim will take responsibility for this new region on 1st February 2019 and further leverage the opportunities for growth in this dynamic set of countries. Mr. von Kuenheim is currently responsible for the sales and marketing in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on this new structure, Pieter Nota, member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible for Sales and Brand BMW, said, “What these markets have in common is great growth potential. This reorganization will enhance collective market strength and ensure that, together with our partners in the region, we can fully capitalize on our exciting line-up of new products. Hendrik has extensive sales experience from various management roles with the BMW Group across all regions worldwide. He brings in-depth knowledge of the individual market dynamics, the customer requirements and capabilities of the respective teams in this region. A smooth transition and fast start are guaranteed.”

SOURCE: BMW