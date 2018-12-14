New Citroën Berlingo wins 2019 Autobest Award

New Citroën Berlingo has won the Best Buy Car of Europe 2019 Award. The leisure activity vehicle (LAV) was voted Best Buy Car alongside the Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life.

Every year since 2001, Autobest has recognised the car receiving the highest number of votes from 31 esteemed motoring journalists representing 31 European countries. The cars are assessed on 13 criteria, including value for money, design, comfort and technology, as well as service quality and spare parts availability in the retail network.

This is the first time in Autobest history that the “Best Buy Car of Europe” prize has been awarded to the same manufacturer two years in a row. Following in the footsteps of last year’s winner – Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV – New Citroën Berlingo fought off strong competition to win the 18th edition of the award, on the strength of its modernised design together with its technologies and selection of latest-generation engines, bringing a true breath of fresh air to the leisure activity vehicle segment. Inspired by customer feedback, the new generation perfectly illustrates the Citroën brand promise of ‘Inspired by You’. New Citroën Berlingo is an adaptive model that stands apart as a smart buy for families or seniors, who will be impressed by the vehicle’s modularity, spaciousness and practicality.

The award, which recognises the passenger car derivative of New Berlingo, adds to the prestigious title of International Van of the Year 2019 earned by its light commercial vehicle counterpart, New Citroën Berlingo Van, in September at the Hanover Motor Show.

The top-selling Citroën model in nearly 17 countries in 2017, Berlingo remains the second best-selling Citroën model behind C3. In total, over 3.3 million units have been produced since it was first launched in 1996. Now with a more modern look and featuring all the styling cues of the refreshed Citroën range, New Berlingo is an integral part of the Brand’s renewal. More than 13,000 orders have been placed for New Citroën Berlingo since it was launched in September 2018, and it is sure to make a major contribution to Citroën’s growing sales. With over 690,000 registrations in Europe as of the end of October (the best result in seven years), Citroën sales are up 6% in Europe, more than triple the market average.

SOURCE: Citroën