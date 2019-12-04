New Cadillac SUV earns safety award

The new 2020 Cadillac XT6, a midsize luxury SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The award applies to vehicles built after October 2019.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as a good or acceptable rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also needs an advanced or superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and a good or acceptable headlight rating.

The XT6 is new for the 2020 model year and is built on the same platform as the GMC Acadia. XT6 models built after October earn a good rating in the Institute’s newest crash test configuration — the passenger-side small overlap crash test. At that time, changes were incorporated into the side curtain airbags to provide better occupant protection. The XT6 also earns good ratings in the Institute’s five other crashworthiness evaluations.

The XT6’s standard vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention system rates superior. A second, optional system also rates superior. Both systems prevented collisions in 12 and 25 mph track tests.

The SUV is available with two different headlight systems, both of which earn an acceptable rating. Combined with its other ratings, a good headlight rating would have qualified the XT6 for the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

SOURCE: IIHS