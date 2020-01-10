New all-time high for BMW Group deliveries in 2019 confirms position as world’s leading premium car company

The BMW Group reported its ninth consecutive record year in 2019, with a total of 2,520,307 (+1.2%) BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles delivered to customers worldwide. The BMW, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad brands also posted new all-time highs for 2019. Sales of electrified BMW and MINI vehicles also increased compared to the previous year. By the end of 2019, the BMW Group had already half a million electrified vehicles worldwide on the road. The company confirmed its position as the world’s leading premium car company for the 16th consecutive year.

“Thanks to our major model offensive, we were once again able to increase our sales in 2019 and achieve another new all-time high,” underlined Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales. “This confirms our strategic approach, the “Power of Choice”, which allows our customers to choose the optimal drive train for their preferred model. In this way, we are able to meet our customers’ individual mobility needs worldwide,” added Nota.

Optimism for 2020: Targeting continued growth

The BMW Group expects to grow sales in the year 2020 through its model offensive. “I am confident we will be able to maintain our successful course and sustain our profitable growth. We are targeting a slight sales increase overall for the BMW Group in 2020,” said Pieter Nota.

Growth for BMW X vehicles and luxury segment

The BMW brand reported a new all-time high last year, with a total of 2,168,516 (+2.0%) vehicle deliveries worldwide. The new and revised BMW X models made a significant contribution to this positive development, with sales rising 21.0% to 958,732 vehicles. Thanks to the new BMW 8 Series, the new BMW 7 Series and the all-new BMW X7, sales in the luxury segment saw a significant year-on-year increase of 66.0% (105,331 vehicles) for the full year. The BMW Group plans to double sales in the luxury class between 2018 and 2020.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BMW Group