New 2024 Jeep® Gladiator production starts at Toledo Assembly Complex

Production of the new 2024 Jeep® Gladiator is underway at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex, the home it shares with the iconic Jeep Wrangler.

Revealed during the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit last September, the world’s most off-road capable midsize truck offers several new features for the 2024 model year, including a new seven-slot grille, larger 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, 12-way power adjustable front seats and standard side-curtain air bags. Together, these new features add greater capability, more refinement, new technology and more standard safety features.

“More than 5,400 UAW-represented employees at the Toledo Assembly Complex bring their experience, commitment and passion to the job every day to assemble the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator for our customers around the world,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “With all the new available features, the Gladiator is perfect for drivers who are looking for 4×4 capability and the open-air freedom of a Jeep truck.”

Ranked No. 1 for new vehicle quality among midsize trucks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study* (IQS), Jeep Gladiator continues to offer an unmatched combination of unsurpassed towing and best-in-class 4×4 payload, legendary Jeep 4×4 capability, open-air freedom, and clever functionality and versatility.

With more than 3 million square feet of floor space, the Toledo Assembly Complex is comprised of the North plant that builds the Wrangler and the South plant (Supplier Park) that has been home to the Jeep Gladiator since 2019. The company invested $1 billion to retool and modernize the South plant to build the all-new Jeep pickup truck. The Jeep Gladiator began shipping to dealers on April 12, 2019. Since then, more than 345,000 Jeep Gladiator midsize trucks have been built at the plant.

