New 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat production starts

Today marks the start of production for the new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat at the 3 million-square-foot Jefferson North Assembly Plant (JNAP) in Detroit.

“Like welcoming a new member to the family, today’s launch of the Durango SRT Hellcat celebrates the newest addition to the Brotherhood of Muscle,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand and Interim Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “The Dodge Durango Hellcat joins Charger and Challenger at the pinnacle of performance, and today’s start of production in Detroit deserves a spot on every enthusiast’s calendar.”

Approximately 2,000 2021 Durango SRT Hellcats will be produced for the U.S. market.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat models are scheduled to begin arriving at dealerships in spring 2021. The most powerful SUV ever is only available for the 2021 model year and comes with a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,995, excluding $1,495 destination.

The Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque from the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine paired with the quick-shifting TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission. The Durango SRT Hellcat has a 0-60 mile-per-hour (mph) time of 3.5 seconds, a quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and a top speed of 180 mph.

No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat

The Durango has best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8, legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 and classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with the Tow N Go Package outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road, with a towing capability of 8,700 lbs. The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine has a towing capability of 6,200 lbs.

SOURCE: Stellantis