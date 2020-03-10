Mustang Mach-E’s available extended-range battery and all-wheel drive attracting customers from all 50 U.S. states

“Since revealing the Mustang Mach-E last November, we have seen a high level of interest from customers around the world. We designed the Mustang Mach-E with the aim to deliver an electric, guilt-free, performance SUV while providing peace of mind through our strong dealership network. Our strategy is working. With reservations from coast to coast in the US, we look forward to growing our reservations and delivering this SUV in late 2020,” said Mark Kaufman, Global Director of Electric Vehicle Marketing & Distribution, Ford Motor Company.

Also contributing to the early nationwide success is the availability of the FordPass Charging Network, North America’s largest public charging network2, with more than 12,500 places to charge, including fast charging sites.

The Mustang Mach-E GT also remains popular with customers across the country, and approximately 30 percent of all Mach-E reservations are for the GT – remaining steady when compared to the last update in late December, when it was announced that reservations for the limited edition First Edition are full.

Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,895 not including the $7,500 tax incentive. With the tax incentive, the entry level price is even more attractive for an all-electric SUV. Reserve the Mustang Mach-E here. Deliveries begin late 2020.

1 Based on full charge. Targeted range applies to an available configuration. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age. Final EPA-estimated ratings available in the 2020 calendar year.

2 Based on original equipment manufacturers (OEM)/automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have publicly announced charging networks. Department of Energy data used. FordPass, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company