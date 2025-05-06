Mullen subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, delivers B4 commercial electric truck to NYC’s Lower East Side Ecology Center

All-electric B4 will be used as both a work truck and delivery truck, supporting various LES Ecology Center environmental initiatives including the longest running compost program in New York City

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), has delivered a Bollinger B4 Class 4 electric vehicle to The Lower East Side (“LES”) Ecology Center. The vehicle will be used as both a work truck and delivery truck, supporting various LES Ecology Center environmental initiatives including the longest running compost program in New York City.

“We are delighted to partner with Bollinger Motors to bring our first ever electric vehicle to our fleet. Bollinger Motors shares our commitment to sustainability, and the Bollinger B4, a versatile world-class vehicle, will help our operations meet and exceed our overall environmental goals,” said Christine Datz-Romero, co-founder and executive director of the Lower East Side Ecology Center.

Funding for this project was secured by the New York City Council.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique Quad-Bend chassis design protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability, maneuverability, and safety in the commercial market. The vehicle has a 185-mile range, 46-foot turning radius and a payload of 7,325 pounds, making it ideal for a variety of urban operations. The LES Ecology Center’s truck is upfitted with a 16-foot Morgan Dry Box and a 2,200-pound power lift gate.

“The Bollinger B4 is a great fit for both LES Ecology’s fleet and its culture,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “The vehicle is ideally suited for operating in a high-traffic urban settings such as Manhattan. In addition, Bollinger Motors shares an environmental vision with LES Ecology and are proud to partner in their sustainability stewardship efforts in NYC.”

SOURCE: Mullen