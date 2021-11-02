Move Expert to integrate tachograph data from Continental’s VDO TIS-Web

Customers of the Move Expert e-solution will benefit from Continental’s VDO TIS-Web data and gain a better overview of their compliance

MOVE EXPERT, a leader in Europe for posting of drivers, and Continental, a pioneering developer of technologies and services, have signed a partnership for the integration of functionalities from Continental’s TIS-Web fleet management software into the Move Expert e-solution. This will ensure full compliance with the legal requirements of the new EU Mobility Package from 2022 onwards. Move Expert will integrate VDO TIS-Web software functionalities and driver data into its new driver management platform, thus connecting two powerful e-solutions. The partnership will fulfill Move Expert’s vision to develop a wide range of services for drivers in Europe, and Continental will benefit from a large eastern European coverage.

Mobility Package with new legal requirements

This strong partnership will create a unique e-solution for managing drivers’ compliance with new requirements related to the Mobility Package. Planned for February 2022, the package will bring about an unprecedented change in the road transport market and impact the ability to organize transport activities in compliance with social legislation in 28 countries. Moreover, a harmonized European version of the national rating systems is also coming into force that will increase the need to monitor drivers and keep track of infringements by companies.

New e-solution for simple driver management

Integration of Continental VDO TIS-Web services into the Move Expert platform will give customers exclusive functions, allowing them to analyze driver and truck activities, manage posting of workers in 28 countries, obtain legal assistance and receive local qualified customer care in more than 15 countries and 25 languages. Companies from eastern Europe will especially benefit from the service. In addition to the upgraded interface of the Move Expert platform, thanks to VDO solutions for monitoring driver data remotely or in real time, customers will be enabled to proactively coordinate driver and truck activities and reduce risks of infringements.

Sébastien Schmitt, CEO of Move Expert: “Joining forces with an overall leader in tachograph technologies such as Continental with its VDO brand seemed to us to be a logical way to fulfill new European legal requirements and extend the range of e-service to the 150,000 drivers using our interface for posting. It is essential to provide a premium service to our prospects and customers for the upcoming Mobility Package and to extend posting to 28 countries.”

Diego Santos-Burgoa, Head of Aftermarket Sales in the Commercial Vehicle Fleet Services business segment at Continental: “At Continental we believe that making tachograph data available not only to fleets but also to other companies in the transport industry is one of our key tasks. The data generated by our DTCO is particularly informative, trustworthy and tamper-proof, and this makes it a perfect foundation for a range of services with real added value. This is why we are very happy to partner with Move Expert, a company that brings great added value to its customers by helping them navigate Europe’s complex system of rules and regulations. We are proud to support this mission.”

Digital data management covering driver & truck activities

VDO TIS-Web, an intelligent data-management solution provided by Continental, will empower Move Expert to deliver valuable exclusive functionalities to its customers:

fulfillment of the legal requirements for data archiving

statistics on all driver and truck activities

a range of reports for optimizing driving style and managing drivers’ daily tasks more efficiently

reports of infringements to ensure legal compliance of drivers and companies

information provided in .csv or .pdf formats and available on dashboard

SOURCE: Continental