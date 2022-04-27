More space, more comfort, more class: the MINI Cooper 5-door in the Resolute Edition

With its characteristic bonus in terms in functionality and exclusive design features, the edition model of the British brand’s premium small car masters the challenges of urban mobility in particularly stylish fashion

All the qualities of the original, supplemented with a definite bonus in terms of functionality – this is how the MINI 5-door secures its exceptional position in the premium small car segment. It combines authentic driving fun and expressive design in the style of the British brand with two additional doors and an extra portion of space at the rear. The Resolute Edition of the MINI 5-door showcases a unique combination of traditional sporty flair and enhanced versatility in a particularly attractive way. The new edition model enriches the distinctive character of the MINI 5-door with precisely coordinated design and equipment features that convey self-confidence, individual class and a historically rooted enthusiasm for motor racing.

The MINI 5-door in the Resolute Edition (combined fuel consumption: 6.1 – 5.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 139 – 126 g/km WLTP) lines up for the start with maximum driving fun potential. It combines the exclusive design features of the Edition with the clear and reduced surface design for the front and rear apron, which emphasise the modern character of the vehicle, focused on the essentials. A 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology and a maximum output of 100 kW/136 hp ensures spirited driving characteristics. With both the standard 6-speed manual transmission and the optional 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch, the sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes just 8.3 seconds. The car’s top speed is 207 km/h.

In the new Resolute Edition, the powerful appearance of the MINI Cooper 5-door is underpinned by an exterior finish in the Rebel Green variant. Previously only available for the extremely sporty John Cooper Works models, this body finish draws its inspiration from the colour scheme used for classic British racing cars. The roof and exterior mirror caps of the edition model are finished in the contrasting colour Pepper White or optionally in black. Numerous hallmark design features are finished in the exclusive colour Resolute Bronze. The refined appearance of this edition-specific finish is highlighted by the surrounds of the headlights, radiator grille and rear lights, the side scuttles on the front side panels and the door and tailgate handles. The brand logos and model inscriptions are finished in Piano Black, as are the inner frame of the radiator grille and the tailpipe trims of the exhaust system. The surrounding strip on the lower edge of the windows in classic black likewise complements the exclusive appearance of the edition model.

Meanwhile the eponymous “RESOLUTE” inscription is the striking feature of the bonnet stripes and door sill finishers. Both feature a pattern made up of parallel lines with a colour gradient that runs between a light and a dark shade of gold. This asymmetrical gradient especially reflects the high-quality design of the edition model. 18-inch light-alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke Black design round off the sporty look of the MINI Cooper 5-door in the Resolute Edition. 17-inch alloy wheels also available in the Tentacle Spoke Black variant as an option.

In its interior, the MINI Cooper 5-door in the Resolute Edition offers five seats and thanks to a wheelbase that is 72 millimetres longer than that of the MINI 3-door, there is noticeably more legroom at the rear. The ample interior space also means that the edition-specific design features are showcased to excellent effect. The anthracite-coloured roof liner and sports seats in Black Pearl/Light Chequered fabric/leatherette along with black armrests and knee rolls make for athletic flair and a high level of ride comfort – a colour scheme that harmonises perfectly with the Rebel Green paint finish and the black and gold exterior design features. The MINI Yours Leather Lounge variant is also available on request in Carbon Black with particularly striking stitching and piping as well as a perforated Union Jack motif on the headrests. With its Nappa leather cover, the sports steering wheel with edition emblem on the lower spoke is particularly comfortable to hold.

Parallel and evenly curved lines in a light golden tone form an exquisite pinstripe pattern against the black background of the edition-specific interior surfaces, echoing the structure of the bonnet stripes. The exclusive design features are atmospherically showcased by the lighting package, whose LED units provide targeted interior illumination. Ambient Light – also included in the equipment of the edition model – enriches the stylish atmosphere with such features as a laser-engraved ring for the central instrument and also light piping in the doors and cockpit area, as well as illuminated door handles and door entry areas. In addition, the MINI Cooper 5-door in the Resolute Edition features the MINI Driving Modes, allowing the driver to activate sporty characteristics in the vehicle’s drive and suspension systems by means of a toggle switch.

