Mopar launches its mobile connect service

Mopar – the official service partner of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – is offering their mobile Connect Service for the first time to Fiat, Abarth, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat Professional owners with prices starting from just £323 fully fitted including VAT and one year’s subscription.

The Mopar Connect system is a set of in-car and remote functions dedicated to safety, security and vehicle assessment. Its connected services offer theft and breakdown assistance, management settings and performance monitoring. With Mopar Connect, the driver will always be connected with their vehicle. The remote assistance and control services deliver increased safety on the road giving the user complete peace of mind.

Through the Uconnect™ LIVE app, vehicles equipped with the Mopar Connect will send and receive real-time alerts in case of unexpected movement of their car, instant support in the event of an accident or breakdown, location of their parked car, vehicle status, monitor car use by others and receive smart notification reminders.

The Mopar Connect services are based on a telematics box certified by FCA, equipped with an embedded SIM, GPS and accelerometer and will be available in the Uconnect™ LIVE mobile app and web portal.

There are a number of features within the Uconnect™ LIVE mobile app including my:Assistant, my:RemoteControl and my:Car. Within my:Assistant, Mopar trained staff are available 24/7 to contact the driver or emergency services should an accident occur, breakdown assistance or if a suspicious vehicle movement is detected. my:RemoteControl offers the driver the ability to locate their car, identify if the car has exceeded a defined speed and even set a reminder to avoid forgetting something inside the car. With the my:Car functions, the driver can check the fuel level, battery, tyre pressures and current mileage from either a smartphone or desktop. If a concern with the car is detected, users can find the closest authorised aftercare retailer for assistance and follow the map directions.

my:Assistant

In the case of an accident being detected by the built-in accelerometer, the Mopar Connect system instantly reacts and opens a direct line to the MOPAR Customer Care agent. The agent calls the user to provide instant support and send on-site assistance directly to the exact vehicle GPS position. Should the car experience a mechanical concern such as a flat battery or tyre, a MOPAR Customer Care agent will be available with a simple tap on the mobile app and will dispatch a recovery vehicle if required. Should a suspicious movement be detected with your car, you will receive a call by a Customer Care agent. Mopar® Connect will then provide the vehicle GPS position to the police to help them track it down.

my:RemoteControl

Your smartphone can now become an interactive car key which will remotely send you information from your car, anywhere, anytime. my:RemoteControl can help you find your car in a crowed car park, allows you to set notifications for speed or location alerts and even a reminder not to forget your shopping in the back!

my:Car

my:Car helps the driver to manage and maintain car. my:Car gives an overview of the main data of the vehicle such as remaining fuel, battery level, tyre pressure, current mileage and doors status both from smartphone or desktop. If a concern is detected, users can find the closest authorised assistance centre, and follow the directions.

All the services are accessible directly from Uconnect™ LIVE mobile app, which can be downloaded for free from the Google and Apple Playstores.

Smartphone minimum requirements for the Uconnect™ LIVE app are:

Bluetooth version 2.1 or later + EDR

Android operating system Android 4.0 or later.

Apple operating system iOS 9.0 or later.

The Mopar Connect services are also available through a web portal. The owner can access their information in a private area during the service activation phase.

Mopar Connect is available now as an accessory fully fitted including VAT from all authorised retailers nationwide from £323 with one year’s subscription.

Mopar Connect is only available on Abarth 595 models from series 4.

SOURCE: Mopar