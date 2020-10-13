Mopar introduces new factory-backed trailer brake controller for Jeep® Gladiator

Mopar, FCA’s service, parts and customer-care brand, is enhancing the towing experience of the Jeep® Gladiator with the release of a new trailer brake controller.

The new Mopar trailer brake controller will give Jeep Gladiator owners the ability to activate the electronic brakes on properly equipped trailers. Independent from the truck’s brakes, the additional trailer brake control allows for greater stopping power when needed, such as on downhill grades, while helping to minimize wear and tear on both the trailer and vehicle. The amount of brake force on the trailer may be customized depending on load requirements.

“At Mopar, we continue to expand our comprehensive Jeep portfolio, which includes more than 500 factory-backed, quality-tested parts and accessories,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. “Our new trailer brake controller improves Jeep Gladiator’s braking efficiency and maximizes safety when towing.”

The new trailer brake controller is easily integrated into the Jeep Gladiator’s instrument panel. Installed in front of the transmission shift lever, the round controller knob provides a consistent look and feel with the vehicle’s interior. The new controller may also be retrofitted into Jeep Gladiators that are already on the road.

Available for purchase as a stand-alone part in the U.S. and Canada, the new Mopar trailer brake controller has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $299. The standard Mopar factory-backed warranty coverage includes two years/unlimited miles from date of purchase or up to the remainder of the new-vehicle’s warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

SOURCE: FCA