Mopar introduces new at-home plug-in wall chargers for Jeep® 4xe models and Chrysler Pacifica

New factory-backed, Wi-Fi-capable, Level 2 (240-volt), at-home, hybrid-electric-vehicle, wall charger units help power Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models

At-home charging for Jeep® 4xe and Chrysler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is now easier with the introduction of new, Wi-Fi-capable, Level 2 (240-volt) charging units from Mopar.

Available in plug-in or hardwired versions that supply 32 amps/7.7kW (maximum) of power, the new charging units provide a full charge in just over two hours, up to six times faster than standard Level 1 (120-volt) chargers. In addition, new Wi-Fi connectivity gives customers the ability to monitor and control charging any time and anywhere via a mobile app and web portal, saving time and money.

“Our new, factory-backed, at-home, Level 2, plug-in charging units offer a quick, seamless charging solution for Jeep 4xe and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners,” said Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar service, parts & customer care. “At Mopar, we’ll continue to enhance the customer experience and expand our electric-vehicle portfolio of accessories.”

Each new charging unit is Energy Star®-certified and smart-grid optimized for a balance between availability, efficiency and cost to help customers reduce energy costs by charging at low-rate times and participate in energy credit programs where available.

Portable, lightweight, lockable and weatherproof for indoor/outdoor charging, each unit is universally compatible and backed by a 3-year warranty. U.S manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $599. New charging units may be ordered with a Jeep or Chrysler-branded faceplate.

SOURCE: Stellantis