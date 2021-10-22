Monthly sales record broken! Sales volume of GWM in Russia increased by 147% in September

Recently, Association of European Business (AEB) released a report that GWM sold 3513 new vehicles in Russia in September, with a year-on-year growth of 147% and a month-on-month growth of 48%, breaking the monthly historical sales record and ranking among the top six in the sales of SUV+ pickup category

Recently, Association of European Business (AEB) released a report that GWM sold 3513 new vehicles in Russia in September, with a year-on-year growth of 147% and a month-on-month growth of 48%, breaking the monthly historical sales record and ranking among the top six in the sales of SUV+ pickup category. From January to September, the cumulative sales volume of GWM in Russia reached 25,053 units, up 115.1% year on year. Russian customers’ confidence in the HAVAL continues to grow, which is the reflection of GWM’s long-term strategic planning in the Russian market. Meanwhile, the improvement of brand trust can promote the final realization of GWM’s long-term strategic objectives.

On September 1, double-shift production was started at Tula plant in Russia. With planned capacity improvement and personnel recruitment, it is expected that the monthly output will reach 6,000 units by December. At present, the models made in Tula plant are HAVAL F7, HAVAL F7X, HAVAL H9 and HAVAL JOLION. Since being put into operation, GWM Tula plant has produced more than 45,000 vehicles in total. The steady improvement of plant capacity effectively guarantees timely delivery of high-quality and high-performance HAVAL vehicles to market customers, thus improving customers’ purchase experience.

In addition to meeting the supply of the Russian market, the Tula plant will also radiate the markets of surrounding CIS countries and Central Asia countries to establish a global territory.

Adhere to the Purpose of Service to Customer Satisfaction

GWM always adheres to the purpose of customer satisfaction and continuously improves the skills of after-sales service personnel. After-sales department in Russia implements the certification management and training assessment system for technical personnel through the establishment of a technical capability certification system and builds a 1 + 2 support center in Russia to ensure the accurate vehicle diagnosis and reduce the waiting time for customers to enter the station. In combination with the Russian market demand and local characteristics, the “winter tire service activity, free chassis detection and brake pad replacement” are carried out to benefit tens of thousands of owners, continuously release the service efficiency, ensure customer satisfaction and improve the vehicle use experience.

Intelligent Product Upgrade

HAVAL JOLION is the second blockbuster put into the Russian market after HAVAL F7, gathering top resources of GWM. It soon became a best-selling model of HAVAL after launch and helped HAVAL achieve a new breakthrough in sales.

HAVAL JOLION is an intelligent new model of high intelligence and modularity for the global market based on the new L.E.M.O.N platform of GWM. The intelligent modular design enables better body structure and stronger performance, meets the dual guarantee of texture and comfort for customers and brings extraordinary riding experience and superior operation stability. Meanwhile, considering the usage requirements of young customers in various intelligent scenarios, HAVAL JOLION is equipped with intelligent technology configuration to better meet the young people’s critical requirements for vehicles, impresses customers with intelligent strength, and wins the 16th National “2021 SUV” Award of Russian 4X4 Club only 4 months after being launched.

With its excellent market performance, HAVAL won the “China Brand Leader” award issued by Za Rulem, one of the most authoritative automobile media in Russia, which fully reflects the satisfaction and trust of local consumers in HAVAL.

In order to continuously give back to the trust of Russian consumers, GWM will continuously introduce new models suitable for local needs, deeply cultivate Russian localization development strategy, provide products and services that meet consumer needs, and help HAVAL become a “Russian SUV brand leader”.

SOURCE: GWM