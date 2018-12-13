Molex demonstrates strength in autonomous vehicle design with enhanced automotive ethernet network platform

Molex announced today the next evolution of its award-winning 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network Platform designed to support OEMs in the development and design of autonomous vehicles. The solution offers a complete vehicle connectivity ecosystem delivering seamless multi-zone integration across multiple hardware, software and interconnect cabling systems, with the flexibility to incorporate legacy automotive protocols as well as scalability for future upgrades.

According to Dave Atkinson, director of business development, Molex, “In close collaboration with our OEM customers, we translated the need for a safe, secure, reliable and connected vehicle foundation into a high-performance computing network on wheels. By integrating features such as signal integrity, network traffic prioritization, system scalability and security, we have ensured that our solution addresses the demand for more in-vehicle processing power while helping automakers redefine what’s possible for autonomous vehicle technology.”

Molex ADAS, Infotainment and Connectivity Enhancements

Molex continues to invest in the connected mobility ecosystem through internal innovation and ongoing and new collaborations with the automotive industry’s best-in-class technology service and solution providers including Accenture, Allgo, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aquantia, BlackBerry (QNX and Certicom), Broadcom, Cypress, Excelfore, Laird CVS, Microchip, Texas Instruments, and Rosenberger.

Safety and Security

Molex’s multi-layered security approach includes enhanced hypervisor capabilities that allows the platform to run multiple virtual machines and applications simultaneously, giving automakers more flexibility, while also providing powerful encryption and certification technology for a more layered and secure network. Safety enhancements include new multi-zone, fail-functional, and redundancy capabilities.

Infotainment Connectivity Solutions

Molex USB Hubs and Media Modules support wired and wireless device-to-vehicle connectivity needs. Molex Media Modules offer scalable power delivery solutions to meet growing popularity of USB Type C. The advanced design considers cascading USB hubs via USB and Ethernet to optimize multiple devices connecting from the front to the back of the car.

High-Speed Networking

The Molex HSAutoGig high-speed Ethernet solution is designed for greater vehicle autonomy, delivering best-in-class 20 Gbps+ data speeds with a reliable interface necessary to seamlessly connect smart-sensor systems and Ethernet network platforms. The high-speed HFMä FAKRA Mini Coaxial Cable Solution is designed to perform up to 20 GHz supporting autonomous and connected vehicle technologies.

Molex at CES

