Modine to host third quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call on January 31, 2018

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017, on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

During the call, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Burke, and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. Lucareli, will review the company’s third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor relations section of Modine’s website at http://www.modine.comat least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after January 31, 2018 on the investor relations section of Modine’s website at http://www.modine.com. An audio only replay will be available through midnight on February 2, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 (international replay 404-537-3406) and entering the Conference ID# 1787078. A transcript of the call will be posted to the company’s website after February 2, 2018.

