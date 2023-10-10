Modine expands manufacturing and engineering presence in Europe for EVantage product line

To support the growing global commercial electric vehicle (EV) market, Modine , a leader in engineering and manufacturing vehicular thermal management solutions, today announced that it will expand production of its EVantage™ thermal management systems product family to Europe. Beginning in 2024, Modine’s facility in Pontevico, Italy, will manufacture battery thermal management and electronics cooling systems for heavy-duty, commercial, and specialty vehicle manufacturers across the continent.

“This expansion allows Modine to more directly serve European manufacturers with thermal management solutions that address the challenges faced by EV platform developers everywhere,” said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. “Our dedicated operations, sales, and engineering teams in Europe have worked tirelessly to ensure our European customers have access to our high-quality systems and the in-depth engineering support for which Modine is known. We are thrilled to play a growing role in the electrification of commercial vehicles in the European market.”

The Modine EVantage suite includes the EVantage Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) and Electronics Cooling Package (ECP), engineered to maintain optimal temperature ranges for EV batteries, traction motors, and power electronics. High-precision temperature control enhances performance, durability, range, and safety across all operating conditions for commercial and heavy-duty electric vehicles. The EVantage suite maximizes heating and cooling while minimizing power draw in a compact form factor by combining state-of-the-art, proprietary heat exchanger technology, electronic components and programmable smart control electronics. These EV thermal management systems offer complete solutions that can be tailored to the needs of commercial, specialty, and purpose-built electric vehicle platforms.

With more than 100 years of thermal management experience, Modine provides standard and purpose-built solutions that meet the needs of customer applications across the commercial vehicle segment. Available as plug-and-play systems for commercial, specialty and off-highway EV customers, the EVantage thermal management systems are especially suited for zero-emission transit and coach buses, specialty vehicles, off-highway machines, and trucks, including last-mile delivery vans. Customers have the option to choose between standard systems or custom-designed solutions that fit specific cooling needs and space constraints. All Modine EVantage systems are rigorously tested and built to withstand challenging conditions, providing reliability for harsh environments and high-vibration applications.

SOURCE: Modine