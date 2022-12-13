Modine Battery Thermal Management System selected for new Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ all-electric bus

With more than 300 US-made units in use, the Modine EVantage™ Battery Thermal Management System provides a rugged and dependable solution for New Flyer's battery-electric, zero-emission transit bus

As health and environmental concerns accelerate the shift to zero-emission technologies, Modine Manufacturing Company (“Modine” or the “Company”), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that leading global bus manufacturer, New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), has selected the Company’s EVantage Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) in New Flyer’s zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ heavy-duty transit bus model. New Flyer is a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions.

Introduced early in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ bus incorporates three distinct technological advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy installation and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery. Modine worked closely with the New Flyer design team to ensure that the EVantage BTMS integrates seamlessly with their high-energy Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries to provide safe, robust, and reliable use in transportation. Delivering the best balance of energy storage, power, and safety, the combination of New Flyer’s NMC technology and the EVantage BTMS helps to deliver dependable mobility to avoid roadside breakdowns in harsh environments and extended range and optimize battery life.

“At New Flyer, we design our products to leverage common platforms and technologies. As a long-trusted supplier for our internal combustion platforms, Modine now delivers a battery thermal management solution aligned with the operational needs of our electric transit bus platform,” said David White, Executive Vice President of Supply Management, NFI. “The EVantage BTMS provides dependability for our customers while meeting our environmental and cooling load requirements. We are proud to collaborate with Modine in building the future of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 120 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery- and fuel-cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 85 million EV service miles.

“Modine has provided New Flyer with thermal management systems for its internal combustion engine (ICE) buses for over five years. We are thrilled to grow this collaboration into the electric vehicle space,” said Gina Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. “Our EVantage line of thermal management systems is a key evolution in our ongoing commitment to support the transition from ICE to zero-emission technologies. Our work with New Flyer represents a continued alignment of both Companies’ visions, and I look forward to more collaboration with New Flyer as we electrify commercial vehicles.”

Leveraging more than 100 years of thermal management expertise, Modine’s turnkey EVantage Thermal Management Systems, the EVantage Battery Thermal Management System, and EVantage Electronics Cooling Package (ECP) combine state-of-the-art, proprietary heat exchanger technology with smart electronic products to deliver complete solutions, designed to fit any chassis. The EVantage BTMS gives customers full control over battery temperature in all environments, from hot summer afternoons to icy winter mornings. With multi-stage cooling and heating, the system optimizes the temperature range for an entire bank of batteries with a single unit while minimizing power draw. EVantage systems offer best-in-class temperature management performance, which improves range, longevity, and safety in zero-emission transit- and school buses, on- and off-highway specialty vehicles, and trucks, including those used in last-mile delivery.

