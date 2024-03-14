Mobilize: a single entry point for sustainable mobility

Shared mobility solutions
- Mobilize Share: a digital vehicle-sharing solution dedicated to the needs of companies and their employees, adaptable to existing vehicles or a new fleet, fully customizable and powered by glide.io digital tools for optimal fleet management, with technology adapted to all types of vehicle.
- Duo & Bento : 100% electric, compact, connected, comfortable and safe vehicles to meet the travel needs of individuals, businesses and professionals in urban and suburban areas, and to give them access to restricted traffic zones.
Customized and turnkey charging solutions
Mobilize Power Solutions facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by Renault network private customers, professionals and local authorities with solutions for charging at work, at home and on the road:
- Solutions compatible with all makes and types of vehicle, including the Mobilize PowerBox .
- Customized support at every stage of the project: consulting, design, installation, operation, maintenance and financing.
- A supervision platform to centralize the fleet’s recharging activity, enabling the management of user access to recharging stations, consumption analysis, budget control and retrieval of monthly invoices.
- ‘Mobilize Business Pass’ charging badge for charging at company sites, at employees’ homes or at public charging stations. Coupled with the ‘Mobilize Power Solutions’ application, it gives access to a network of over 600,000 charging points in Europe.
Solutions for monitoring and optimising fleet management
- Mobilize Fleet Connect is an online and mobile platform for smart, simple fleet management. It provides a complete service encompassing real-time data on vehicle operation, as well as financial and mobility aspects. Fleet managers are able to better plan expenditure, manage maintenance, and reduce both energy consumption and carbon emissions by planning business travel in advance using geolocation data.
- And for companies wishing to keep their existing management system, Mobilize Fleet Data provides easy, real-time access to raw vehicle data such as mileage, maintenance and operation alerts, range for electric vehicles, and geolocation, as well as driving information such as current fuel and energy consumption, and an eco-driving score for educational purposes.
SOURCE: Mobilize