Mitsubishi: Personnel change

   July 12, 2019

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) intends to make the following personnel changes on 15 July 2019.

Personnel Changes

Changes Effective as of 15 July 2019
New
Current
Name
General Manager,
Regional Control Department –
Managerial Accounting Division
General Manager,
Alliance Control Office – Business Administration Division
Kiyohiko Ito
General Manager,
Vietnam and Malaysia Business Department – ASEAN B Division
Mitsubishi Corporation
Yoshihide Nishikawa

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

