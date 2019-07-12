Mitsubishi: Personnel change

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) intends to make the following personnel changes on 15 July 2019.
Personnel Changes
Changes Effective as of 15 July 2019
|
New
|
Current
|
Name
|
General Manager,
Regional Control Department –
Managerial Accounting Division
|
General Manager,
Alliance Control Office – Business Administration Division
|
Kiyohiko Ito
|
General Manager,
Vietnam and Malaysia Business Department – ASEAN B Division
|
Mitsubishi Corporation
|
Yoshihide Nishikawa
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors