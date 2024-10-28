Mitsubishi Outlander tops segment in critical J.D. Power Multimedia Study

In-car technology is one of the key drivers of new-car buyers' purchase decisions, but widespread dissatisfaction with the way these systems operate and integrate with smartphones has driven considerable customer dissatisfaction across the entire auto industry

In-car technology is one of the key drivers of new-car buyers’ purchase decisions, but widespread dissatisfaction with the way these systems operate and integrate with smartphones has driven considerable customer dissatisfaction across the entire auto industry. Today’s vehicles are rapidly becoming mobile computers, and the way a smartphone integrates with the vehicle and the ease of use of in-car technologies is one of the make-or-break research items when shoppers add or remove vehicles from their shopping list.

Since its debut in 2021, as a 2022 model-year vehicle, the Mitsubishi Outlander sport-utility vehicle has set out to change the way customers look at Mitsubishi Motors, and it has garnered a number of significant awards since1. With the vehicle drawing a customer to Mitsubishi who may never have previously considered purchasing one of the brand’s vehicles, ensuring the interface between car and driver was smooth, intuitive, and effective was a key engineering goal.

For the first time ever, the Mitsubishi Outlander has won the small/compact segment in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. With built-in theater-like sound from the available Bose® sound system, Android Auto™2 connectivity, and available wireless Apple CarPlay®2, the 2024 Outlander is an easy-to-connect extension to a user’s smartphone.

“From the day we debuted Outlander on Amazon Live – the first time a vehicle had ever been launched on the platform – using technology to reach new customers and using technology to exceed customers’ expectations with their new vehicle has been key to the success of the vehicle in the marketplace,” said Mark Chaffin, President & CEO, MMNA. “Mitsubishi’s engineering team’s hard work has paid off handsomely for our customers’ in-car experience, demonstrated through the J.D Power survey process that drives this result.”

Outlander’s available nine-inch screen, coupled with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired GoogleAuto, is the heart of the vehicle’s multimedia system. Available wireless charging keeps the music playing for the whole drive and ensures non-stop connectivity between devices and the Outlander. Plug-in options of both USB-A and USB-C mean there’s a way to connect different devices to the Mitsubishi Outlander.

Additionally, other technologies such as available MI-PILOT Assist™3, an advanced navigation system that takes the stress out of driving, include features like lane centering assistance, speed control, traffic jam stop-and-go, smoother turning, and highway exiting. My MITSUBISHI CONNECT™4 is an innovative host of services that keeps owners connected to their Outlander and allows pre-setting the cabin temperature, remote-starting the vehicle, access to essential safety services, and more. Also, with available myQ® Connected Garage, owners can even conveniently and safely open/close their garage door from anywhere.

Through the third quarter of 2024, the Mitsubishi Outlander has notched a sales increase of 5.6%, compared to the same period in 2023. While not all can be attributed to the performance of the infotainment system and its ease of use, there’s no question that the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander makes a strong first impression on a test drive.

The 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study provides an analysis of vehicle owner experiences with the quality, design, and features of their automotive sound system, including hands-free features. It is based on responses from 99,144 purchasers and lessees of new 2024 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from July 2023 through May 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-multimedia-quality-and-satisfaction-study.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors